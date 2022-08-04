An engineering leader spends a majority of their day interacting with others. Indeed, studies repeatedly point to the impact communication skills have on the ability of managerial leaders to succeed or fail. Too often, individuals move into managerial leadership roles without an awareness of the need to improve in this area. This course focuses on interpersonal skills such as listening, counseling, non-verbals, mentoring, coaching, building trust, and providing feedback.
Communication as a Technical LeaderUniversity of Colorado Boulder
About this Course
Those with professional experience working on teams will get the most out of this course, but anyone with life experience can master the material.
What you will learn
Compare and contrast examples of successful and unsuccessful communication in business, industry, and government.
Understand and apply common forms of leader-communication.
Understand and synthesize methods for establishing organizational vision and building trust through effective communication.
Skills you will gain
- Coaching
- Interpersonal
- Management
- Leadership Development
- Supervision
Those with professional experience working on teams will get the most out of this course, but anyone with life experience can master the material.
Offered by
Start working towards your Master's degree
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The Importance of Effective Communication in Today's Business Environment
Interpersonal Communication Skills: Listening, Counseling, and Others
Communicating To Build Trust In an Organization
Providing and Receiving Feedback
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.