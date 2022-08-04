About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Those with professional experience working on teams will get the most out of this course, but anyone with life experience can master the material.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Compare and contrast examples of successful and unsuccessful communication in business, industry, and government.

  • Understand and apply common forms of leader-communication.

  • Understand and synthesize methods for establishing organizational vision and building trust through effective communication.

Skills you will gain

  • Coaching
  • Interpersonal
  • Management
  • Leadership Development
  • Supervision
Beginner Level

Those with professional experience working on teams will get the most out of this course, but anyone with life experience can master the material.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Data Science from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

The Importance of Effective Communication in Today's Business Environment

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 12 min), 5 readings
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Interpersonal Communication Skills: Listening, Counseling, and Others

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

Communicating To Build Trust In an Organization

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Providing and Receiving Feedback

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

