Learner Reviews & Feedback for Interpersonal Communication for Engineering Leaders by Rice University

4.8
stars
150 ratings
36 reviews

About the Course

This course covers communication skills that engineering leaders use every day to motivate, inspire, and support the people in their organizations. Speaking and writing are basic leadership communication skills. (We covered these topics in the Specialization course 1 and 3.) However, leaders also need to be skillful interpersonal communicators. Modern business requires communication skills that are effective across cultures, generations, and genders. Communication is also a key skill in building your personal brand. Leaders need to look, act, and speak like leaders. Another important leadership skill is the ability to handle difficult, emotional communications with employees, supervisors, and colleagues. Finally, engineers are often at the center of crisis communication. In this course, you will learn 1. How to communicate in a global environment, 2. How to communicate across cultures, generations, and genders 3. How to use communication to build your personal brand, communicate your values, and your leadership promise 4. How to handle high-stakes, emotionally charged, difficult conversations with employees, supervisors and your colleagues 5. How to handle crisis communication Required Material Disclaimer- The purchase of a case study is necessary to complete this course, as it is tied to an assessment. This case is an excellent illustration of the typical business situations requiring skillful handling of difficult conversations. Currently, the cost associated with this case study is $8.95 USD and is subject to change. Selected materials courtesy of Communiation Faculty at Rice University - all rights reserved....

By Ravindranath. B K

Mar 9, 2017

Engineering is branch were in man power is a primary importance and communication is the source of discussion to take forward the management views , accomplishments and targets. This course teaches us the tools for interpersonal communication. Leadership is the driving force in engineering branch.

By Ajay G

Sep 19, 2020

it was really extraordinary experience, already feel powered up after doing course, i am sure to benefit myself and my co workers with the knowledge gained from this course. thank you again..

By John A E

Nov 2, 2020

For future engineering leaders out there, this course is for you. This is a great platform for us to practice interpersonal communication in our workplace. Thank you also to the instructors.

By vikramjit b

Sep 9, 2021

A very informative training course that looks at the entire process of communication from a unique perspective not only on the professional front but on a personal front too

By Dr S K

Oct 19, 2020

Really enchanting course. Loved it. Being an engineer myself and also in the teaching profession, i understand how important it is to communicate effectively.

By Rola S

Sep 5, 2020

A very great course! Especially the session the brand You, it urged me to think about who I am, the person I want to be, and the way I want to be perceived.

By Kiran A

Nov 26, 2017

It's a carefully crafted course, with excellent case studies and assignments. The course provides key ideas for a strong and effective communication.

By Hymavathi K

Dec 9, 2020

helpful....................................................................gr8

By jyothi a

Jul 18, 2020

It is useful.Communication skills are very important to students

By SAMER A A H

Jun 17, 2021

thanks a lot material very helpful and clear to understand

By Ghina H

Oct 19, 2020

Thank you very much it was so much helpful for my career!

By ANKAM D S S K

Jul 3, 2020

good course for interpersonal communication skills.

By Souvik P

Apr 22, 2022

Best course for increase your communication skill

By Mayur S P

Apr 30, 2020

Very good trainig to improve interpersonal skills

By ADITYA A

Jul 1, 2020

Learned a lot. Great Course. Thank you so much.

By Talha I

Jan 4, 2022

Excellent learning opportunity and platform.

By hrishitha B N

Jun 16, 2020

amazing course,gained a lot of knowledge

By sasirekha n

Jul 19, 2020

excellent cousre

By sindhuri K

Jun 17, 2020

Nice course

By Mahesh S V

May 2, 2020

Nice course

By Flt L G R

Jul 11, 2020

THANKS...

By KOLEDOYE J A

May 15, 2020

Excellent

By YASHKUMAR B

Jul 21, 2020

Perfect

By Piyush P

Jul 9, 2021

Hugo​

By Mona A A

Jun 19, 2020

GOOOD

