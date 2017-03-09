AG
Sep 18, 2020
it was really extraordinary experience, already feel powered up after doing course, i am sure to benefit myself and my co workers with the knowledge gained from this course. thank you again..
JE
Nov 1, 2020
For future engineering leaders out there, this course is for you. This is a great platform for us to practice interpersonal communication in our workplace. Thank you also to the instructors.
By Ravindranath. B K•
Mar 9, 2017
Engineering is branch were in man power is a primary importance and communication is the source of discussion to take forward the management views , accomplishments and targets. This course teaches us the tools for interpersonal communication. Leadership is the driving force in engineering branch.
By vikramjit b•
Sep 9, 2021
A very informative training course that looks at the entire process of communication from a unique perspective not only on the professional front but on a personal front too
By Dr S K•
Oct 19, 2020
Really enchanting course. Loved it. Being an engineer myself and also in the teaching profession, i understand how important it is to communicate effectively.
By Rola S•
Sep 5, 2020
A very great course! Especially the session the brand You, it urged me to think about who I am, the person I want to be, and the way I want to be perceived.
By Kiran A•
Nov 26, 2017
It's a carefully crafted course, with excellent case studies and assignments. The course provides key ideas for a strong and effective communication.
By Hymavathi K•
Dec 9, 2020
helpful....................................................................gr8
By jyothi a•
Jul 18, 2020
It is useful.Communication skills are very important to students
By SAMER A A H•
Jun 17, 2021
thanks a lot material very helpful and clear to understand
By Ghina H•
Oct 19, 2020
Thank you very much it was so much helpful for my career!
By ANKAM D S S K•
Jul 3, 2020
good course for interpersonal communication skills.
By Souvik P•
Apr 22, 2022
Best course for increase your communication skill
By Mayur S P•
Apr 30, 2020
Very good trainig to improve interpersonal skills
By ADITYA A•
Jul 1, 2020
Learned a lot. Great Course. Thank you so much.
By Talha I•
Jan 4, 2022
Excellent learning opportunity and platform.
By hrishitha B N•
Jun 16, 2020
amazing course,gained a lot of knowledge
By sasirekha n•
Jul 19, 2020
excellent cousre
By sindhuri K•
Jun 17, 2020
Nice course
By Mahesh S V•
May 2, 2020
Nice course
By Flt L G R•
Jul 11, 2020
THANKS...
By KOLEDOYE J A•
May 15, 2020
Excellent
By YASHKUMAR B•
Jul 21, 2020
Perfect
By Piyush P•
Jul 9, 2021
Hugo
By Mona A A•
Jun 19, 2020
GOOOD