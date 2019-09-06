SZ
Mar 21, 2017
Thanks for this class. It effectively delivers the basic and important details about oral communication. Both the slides and the content are well organized. Thanks !
KA
Dec 13, 2017
Very practical course, involves a lot of peer graded assignments. A great opportunity to practice and improve your oral communication skills.
By Chidiebere•
Sep 6, 2019
I loved the practical nature of the course. Engaging in the course activities really created an avenue to improve my skills.
By Muhammad E•
May 24, 2020
It showed me how to do effective presentation to different type of audiences. How to present contents in simple way
By Ramiro R•
Apr 24, 2017
Five weeks ago, I wouldn't think about recording myself presenting. To be honest, I would look for any excuse to get away from it. This course pushed me in the right direction, I learned a lot and ended up with 10+ videos presenting different topics.
By SAURABH S•
Jan 13, 2019
This course helped me to understand the Basic of Presentation Skill
By Chester M•
Aug 17, 2017
This course made me work for the grade more than most. I would like to see grading rubics for the assignments BEFORE I have to turn them in so I know what I am being graded on. A lot of video presentations were required in this course, and I had to invest and upgrade my webcam to capture a good video on the final presentation. Overall, this was a good course, and probably the hardest course for me out of the nine required for the Engineering Leadership and Management certificate.
By Niyamatullah P•
Jan 16, 2019
Good for Engineering Leaders.
By Songpeng Z•
Mar 22, 2017
Thanks for this class. It effectively delivers the basic and important details about oral communication. Both the slides and the content are well organized. Thanks !
By YASEEN S Z•
Jan 14, 2017
The professor was very good
but there is a lot of assignments !!!
a lot of record videos !!! every week !!! and the assignments it was very long for example 20 instruction for every assignment it is very boring
many people don't like record videos it is a bad idea
By Karsten S•
May 4, 2021
I really like the challenge to record yourself and practice. If you are not willing to do that - don't take the course. You can't get better in speaking - by reading. Leave your comfort zone and give it a try - it works.
By Kiran A•
Dec 13, 2017
Very practical course, involves a lot of peer graded assignments. A great opportunity to practice and improve your oral communication skills.
By Sai P M•
May 15, 2020
It is a very good course. By this course we can improve oral communication skills.
By SY_A_05_Shubham B•
May 31, 2020
This is very helpfull course in the Engineering .
By POONAM S N•
Jul 14, 2020
its amazing course to improve our skill
By DIPTESH B•
May 25, 2020
Awesome course !
By KATHA B S T•
May 28, 2020
Srry I have enrolled unfortunately
Could pls... unenroll me for this course
But the class of 1st was good ...
By Madhav U•
Jun 3, 2020
Great experience
By GOKULAKRISHNAN N•
Jun 18, 2020
Hard to complete
By Neeraj B•
Sep 1, 2020
A very good course to learn communication skills. It helped me a lot to learn more.
By revathi g•
Jul 20, 2020
It is absolutely excellant course i have ever done.Thankyou for everything
By Annie Y•
Jul 12, 2020
Greatly helps the oral communication skills for presentations.
By Sukru T•
Dec 10, 2020
It was good. thank you so much for this opportunity
By ratnesh s•
Oct 26, 2020
Easy to understand course content for beginners.
By ADITYA A•
Jul 2, 2020
Learned a lot. Great Course. Thank you so much.
By Suraj B•
Jul 14, 2020
It is what needed for every engineer!
By Martial D•
Aug 3, 2020
This course was worth doing to me