Chevron Left
Back to Oral Communication for Engineering Leaders

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Oral Communication for Engineering Leaders by Rice University

4.6
stars
187 ratings
50 reviews

About the Course

Taught by Rice University communication faculty from the Rice Center for Engineering Leadership (RCEL). This course covers core topics in oral communication: Communication strategy, content, data visualization, and delivery. You’ll learn key principles in • Creating a communication strategy • Developing a clear message and organizing persuasive content • Creating strong visual support • Presenting data effectively • Presenting professionally and confidently • Handling formal presentations, giving pitches, speaking extemporaneously, managing online presentations, and lowering public speaking anxiety Selected materials courtesy of Communication Faculty at Rice University - all rights reserved....

Top reviews

SZ

Mar 21, 2017

Thanks for this class. It effectively delivers the basic and important details about oral communication. Both the slides and the content are well organized. Thanks !

KA

Dec 13, 2017

Very practical course, involves a lot of peer graded assignments. A great opportunity to practice and improve your oral communication skills.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 51 Reviews for Oral Communication for Engineering Leaders

By Chidiebere

Sep 6, 2019

I loved the practical nature of the course. Engaging in the course activities really created an avenue to improve my skills.

By Muhammad E

May 24, 2020

It showed me how to do effective presentation to different type of audiences. How to present contents in simple way

By Ramiro R

Apr 24, 2017

Five weeks ago, I wouldn't think about recording myself presenting. To be honest, I would look for any excuse to get away from it. This course pushed me in the right direction, I learned a lot and ended up with 10+ videos presenting different topics.

By SAURABH S

Jan 13, 2019

This course helped me to understand the Basic of Presentation Skill

By Chester M

Aug 17, 2017

This course made me work for the grade more than most. I would like to see grading rubics for the assignments BEFORE I have to turn them in so I know what I am being graded on. A lot of video presentations were required in this course, and I had to invest and upgrade my webcam to capture a good video on the final presentation. Overall, this was a good course, and probably the hardest course for me out of the nine required for the Engineering Leadership and Management certificate.

By Niyamatullah P

Jan 16, 2019

Good for Engineering Leaders.

By Songpeng Z

Mar 22, 2017

Thanks for this class. It effectively delivers the basic and important details about oral communication. Both the slides and the content are well organized. Thanks !

By YASEEN S Z

Jan 14, 2017

The professor was very good

but there is a lot of assignments !!!

a lot of record videos !!! every week !!! and the assignments it was very long for example 20 instruction for every assignment it is very boring

many people don't like record videos it is a bad idea

By Karsten S

May 4, 2021

I really like the challenge to record yourself and practice. If you are not willing to do that - don't take the course. You can't get better in speaking - by reading. Leave your comfort zone and give it a try - it works.

By Kiran A

Dec 13, 2017

Very practical course, involves a lot of peer graded assignments. A great opportunity to practice and improve your oral communication skills.

By Sai P M

May 15, 2020

It is a very good course. By this course we can improve oral communication skills.

By SY_A_05_Shubham B

May 31, 2020

This is very helpfull course in the Engineering .

By POONAM S N

Jul 14, 2020

its amazing course to improve our skill

By DIPTESH B

May 25, 2020

Awesome course !

By KATHA B S T

May 28, 2020

Srry I have enrolled unfortunately

Could pls... unenroll me for this course

But the class of 1st was good ...

By Madhav U

Jun 3, 2020

Great experience

By GOKULAKRISHNAN N

Jun 18, 2020

Hard to complete

By Neeraj B

Sep 1, 2020

A very good course to learn communication skills. It helped me a lot to learn more.

By revathi g

Jul 20, 2020

It is absolutely excellant course i have ever done.Thankyou for everything

By Annie Y

Jul 12, 2020

Greatly helps the oral communication skills for presentations.

By Sukru T

Dec 10, 2020

It was good. thank you so much for this opportunity

By ratnesh s

Oct 26, 2020

Easy to understand course content for beginners.

By ADITYA A

Jul 2, 2020

Learned a lot. Great Course. Thank you so much.

By Suraj B

Jul 14, 2020

It is what needed for every engineer!

By Martial D

Aug 3, 2020

This course was worth doing to me

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder