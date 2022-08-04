About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Principles of Leadership: Leading Technical Teams Specialization
Beginner Level

Those with professional experience working on teams will get the most out of this course, but anyone with life experience can master the material.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to develop a new team.

  • How to set a vision for the team and achieve agreement with its goals.

  • How to ask questions properly in order to support making good decisions.

Skills you will gain

  • Engaging teams
  • Applying vision
  • Communication
  • Asking Questions
  • Recruiting
Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Hiring and Building a Team

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min), 7 readings
Week2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Setting a Vision and Getting a Team Moving

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 18 min), 7 readings
Week3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Managing a Team and Conducting Effective Meetings

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 4 readings
Week4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Asking Better Questions and Making Good Decisions

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz

About the Principles of Leadership: Leading Technical Teams Specialization

Principles of Leadership: Leading Technical Teams

