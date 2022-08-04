Great Leaders lead by example. They protect their team members, empower them, and help them to improve and grow while the team members, in turn, help the organization improve and grow. Working together with the team, they envision what the organization could be and inspire others to help execute the strategy that will take them there. Many times, they see their team members as more of a family than simply as business acquaintances.
Those with professional experience working on teams will get the most out of this course, but anyone with life experience can master the material.
How to develop a new team.
How to set a vision for the team and achieve agreement with its goals.
How to ask questions properly in order to support making good decisions.
- Engaging teams
- Applying vision
- Communication
- Asking Questions
- Recruiting
Hiring and Building a Team
Setting a Vision and Getting a Team Moving
Managing a Team and Conducting Effective Meetings
Asking Better Questions and Making Good Decisions
