Great Leaders lead by example. They protect their team members, empower them, and help them to improve and grow while the team members, in turn, help the organization improve and grow. Working together with the team, they envision what the organization could be and inspire others to help execute the strategy that will take them there. Many times, they see their team members as more of a family than simply as business acquaintances.
This course is part of the Principles of Leadership: Leading Technical Teams Specialization
Those with professional experience working on teams will get the most out of this course, but anyone with life experience can master the material.
What you will learn
Understand that the culture you establish for your team in critically important for their performance.
Understand the value to team development and empowerment when the leader delegates and allows team members to lead.
Understand why knowing employees is an essential part of being a leader.
Skills you will gain
- Creating a culture
- Sustaining Engagement
- Delegation
- Transparency
- Building Teams
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Who Are These People We Call Employees?
Can an Organization Be Greater Than the Sum Of Its Parts?
With Empowered Employees, How Far Can an Organization Go?
Effective Delegation
