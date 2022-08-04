About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Principles of Leadership: Leading Technical Teams Specialization
Beginner Level

Those with professional experience working on teams will get the most out of this course, but anyone with life experience can master the material.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand that the culture you establish for your team in critically important for their performance.

  • Understand the value to team development and empowerment when the leader delegates and allows team members to lead.

  • Understand why knowing employees is an essential part of being a leader.

Skills you will gain

  • Creating a culture
  • Sustaining Engagement
  • Delegation
  • Transparency
  • Building Teams
University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Who Are These People We Call Employees?

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 24 min), 5 readings
Week2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

Can an Organization Be Greater Than the Sum Of Its Parts?

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 20 min), 3 readings
Week3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

With Empowered Employees, How Far Can an Organization Go?

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 19 min), 6 readings
Week4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Effective Delegation

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 21 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz

