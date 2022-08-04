This course describes the traits of Great Leaders who combine fierce resolve with personal humility. Indeed, they might be described more as “plow horses” as opposed to “show horses”. They see themselves as servants to the team and to the organization. They “hold the line” when faced with tough decisions and “do what must be done” when the time comes. Their leadership is based on solid ethical principles and they act with quiet, calm determination.
This course is part of the Principles of Leadership: Leading Technical Teams Specialization
Those with professional experience working on teams will get the most out of this course, but anyone with life experience can master the material.
Understand and apply the principles of establishing a vision for an organization.
Understand the value of collaboration in bringing a team together under one vision.
Understand why stakeholders are important to any leader's actions and how to manage them.
- Collaboration
- Managing Stakeholders
- Resilience
- Relationships
- Negotiation
Vision, Courage, and Resilience
Positive Outlook, Responsibility, and Collaboration
Growing as a Leader and Avoiding Difficulty
Personal Effectiveness as a Leader in the Workplace
