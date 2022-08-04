About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
Principles of Leadership: Leading Technical Teams Specialization
Beginner Level

Those with professional experience working on teams will get the most out of this course, but anyone with life experience can master the material.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand and apply the principles of establishing a vision for an organization.

  • Understand the value of collaboration in bringing a team together under one vision.

  • Understand why stakeholders are important to any leader's actions and how to manage them.

Skills you will gain

  • Collaboration
  • Managing Stakeholders
  • Resilience
  • Relationships
  • Negotiation
Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Vision, Courage, and Resilience

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min), 8 readings
Week2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

Positive Outlook, Responsibility, and Collaboration

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min), 4 readings
Week3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Growing as a Leader and Avoiding Difficulty

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 15 min), 3 readings
Week4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Personal Effectiveness as a Leader in the Workplace

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 27 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

About the Principles of Leadership: Leading Technical Teams Specialization

Principles of Leadership: Leading Technical Teams

