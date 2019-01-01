Arabella has 15 years of international performance training and more than 10 years as a corporate communications coach. She coaches CEOs, executives and senior leadership teams in a range of programs from pitching and presenting to media training, emotional intelligence, influential conversations, advanced communication, conflict resolution and expert negotiation skills. Her clients include individuals and groups from American Express, eBay, PwC, News Corp, Deloitte, NAB, Macquarie Bank, Commbank, CBRE, Australian Government and Media Federation of Australia (NGEN).