조직의 미래를 향한 야심찬 비전 만으로는 충분하지 않습니다. 이 비전을 직원들과 어떻게 소통할 수 있을까요? 리더쉽 스킬에 있어서 주된 능력은 효과적으로 소통하고 설득하는 것입니다. 전통적이며 상식적인 의사소통 및 설득의 모델에서 간과하기 쉬운 것은 '영향력' 이 갖는 복잡한 특성입니다. 이 수업에서는 구조화된 학습 활동(동영상 강의, 퀴즈, 토론 프롬프트, 과제)을 통해 다양한 상황과 문화적 맥락 안에서 필요한 적절한 의사소통 능력을 개발하도록 도움으로써 영향력 있는 리더가 되도록 이끌어줍니다.
스토리텔링과 영향력: 임팩트 있게 소통하라Macquarie University
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 18 hours to complete
Korean
What you will learn
다양한 이론들을 비평적으로 평가하여 설득력 있는 의사소통의 요소들을 이해하기
일련의 다양한 전략들을 여러가지 맥락 가운데 적용하여 라포를 형성하고, 저항을 극복하고, 인정을 받기
청중들의 동기를 알아내는 기술을 계발하고, 그들이 생각하고 느끼는 것에 영향을 미침으로써 당신의 아이디어를 지지하도록 하기
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 18 hours to complete
Korean
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
설득의 필수 요소: 청중에게 무엇이 중요한지 이해하기
3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 34 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
3 hours to complete
자기 이야기하기: 극적인 내러티브 개발
3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 27 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
3 hours to complete
사람들과 관계 맺기: 진정성을 보이고 라포르 형성하기
3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 34 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
3 hours to complete
그럴듯 하게 이야기하기: 인상적이고 영향력 있게 대화하기
3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.