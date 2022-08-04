About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Approx. 18 hours to complete
Korean

What you will learn

  • 다양한 이론들을 비평적으로 평가하여 설득력 있는 의사소통의 요소들을 이해하기

  • 일련의 다양한 전략들을 여러가지 맥락 가운데 적용하여 라포를 형성하고, 저항을 극복하고, 인정을 받기

  • 청중들의 동기를 알아내는 기술을 계발하고, 그들이 생각하고 느끼는 것에 영향을 미침으로써 당신의 아이디어를 지지하도록 하기

Instructor

Offered by

Macquarie University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

설득의 필수 요소: 청중에게 무엇이 중요한지 이해하기

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 34 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

자기 이야기하기: 극적인 내러티브 개발

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 27 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

사람들과 관계 맺기: 진정성을 보이고 라포르 형성하기

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 34 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

그럴듯 하게 이야기하기: 인상적이고 영향력 있게 대화하기

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

