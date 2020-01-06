DC
Jan 5, 2020
The course is very comprehensive explaining how we can instill meaning in various different context from being a team leader in an organization to creating purposeful and meaningful brand.
Oct 5, 2020
I enjoyed taking this course very much. The course structure was easy to comprehend. The readings were the best and the practical assignments were worth taking. Its been insightful
By Devina I C•
Jan 6, 2020
By Robert D J•
Feb 9, 2020
I enjoyed the course. I learned the deeper meaning of what it is to actually do work. I leaned the commitment of leadership to bring values and dedication to reflect the bottom line but inspire the community. Controlling the meaning enervates the team or engenders syne
By Christo S•
Jun 9, 2020
Fantastic course to learn. Deep understanding on the selected topics really encouraging. Clarity in teaching is fascinating and encouraging us to complete without any delay. real time assignments and support is more helpful. Thank you teachers. your dedication and meticulous efforts not in vein. Kudos
By Vivian K O•
Oct 6, 2020
By Adrian H•
Jan 28, 2021
I really enjoyed the course! It was really eye opening discovering how important meaning is for organizations, both for their employees and for their customers. The course had some great ideas on how to add meaning to roles or organizations, that do not naturally have high levels of meaning.
By AMANDA J•
Oct 31, 2020
The lessons were very informative, easily understood and the presentations were attractive. I would be much grateful for all the lectures and support staff, for their endless endeavours to make this course a success. Thank you so much.
By Bernard D V•
Oct 7, 2019
The least "concrete" course of specialization but a really important one. This course is about the human. It is about heart, meaning and symbol. It is essential to learn that, companies are more than money machine today.
By Mayur K H•
Dec 6, 2020
Being visionary is more than being a good leader. Creating an identity and keeping those around you motivated makes you a meaning maker. Being a meaning maker maker makes you stand out as a leader with a vision.
By Jorge A R S•
Jun 29, 2020
Great course whit excellent teachers. I learned a lot from this experience and it has uncountables
applicationsin the real world. I highly recomend this course.
By Lữ T Q C•
Dec 15, 2020
I think the lesson is very rewarding, it helps me to develop in my thinking and thinking. The exercise is also very easy to understand and easy to do.
By Mujtaba•
Oct 12, 2020
I enjoyed studying and have learnt many things about leadership and meaning making n looking forward to applying what I learnt in my business
By khushi p•
May 19, 2020
one of the most brilliant courses I've experienced. I learned enormous amounts of skills and developed myself to become a meaningful leader
By Grace C•
Apr 2, 2020
A combination of practical tips and theories. Highly recommend for people who drive leadership and employee communications.
By Rezwana T B•
Jul 25, 2020
It was an amazing course. I have larnt a lot. Thanks Macquarine University for providing such an excellent course.
By Hernandez B F I•
Oct 12, 2020
So an incredible course, where they explain you every detail to beacome a great leader
By ARVIND K G•
Oct 9, 2020
excellent course should be promoted in middle management to effective man management
By 30 - M D H•
Dec 16, 2020
With this course I think I can make things that i have never thought before
By Dominic K•
Dec 12, 2020
This was a great course offered by wonderful and knowledgeable faculty.
By David G B•
May 9, 2020
Enjoy it, is priceless! Very practical and excellent teachers.
By hamad a•
Dec 7, 2020
It is useful, I advise everyone to try it and gain knowledge
By Prompiriya P•
Jul 15, 2020
Beside peer-review being poor in quality, this course provides interesting perspectives on vision and meaning.
By Jarryd G•
Jul 30, 2021
There were some great discussions and topics involved in this course, however it did not feel as well put together as others in the specialisation. Two out of 6 weeks focussed on branding and marketing and felt particularly out of place for people looking at learning more about HR, OD and leadership.
For example, there is a lot of information out there about metaphor and how we relate to the world around us (Lakoff and Johnson, for a start) that may have been more appropriate and effective. If you are mostly attracted to this course because of the nature of 'meaning-making' then I suggest you explore those deep resources first.
By Andrea R•
Oct 23, 2020
Weeks 4, 5 and 6 were not interesting, and lecturers did not have the level of the other lecturers from the course.
By Antonio A S C F•
Dec 4, 2021
Este curso has sido muy interesante, ver como la neurociencia puede aportar a la gestión del personal o de como entender los grandes modelos económicos han sido forjados tomando en cuenta las formas de liderazgo empresarial para ser un líder transformacional y creador de significados.
By AJIN K J•
Aug 6, 2020
“Managing by meaning” We know customers do not buy Apple’s product simply because of utility or functionality; people are even prone to forgive some of Apple’s technical limitations in exchange for great design — and identity.