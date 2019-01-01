Profile

Dr Abas Mirzaei

Department of Marketing

    Bio

    Abas holds a PhD in Marketing from Macquarie University, Sydney. His area of expertise is branding and his work has been published in journals such as the Journal of Advertising Research, the Journal of Brand Management, and the Journal of Retailing and Consumer Services. He has introduced a long-term oriented brand performance metric, Brand Health Index (BHI), and Behavioral Brand Evaluation Typology, and also Advertising Spending Diets. Abas is a recipient of the Best Paper Award from the ANZMAC Conference. His major research interests include brand management, brand health, customer equity, marketing accountability, and branding communications. Abas has taught both postgraduate and undergraduate courses such as Brand Management, Applied Marketing Strategy, Global Marketing, and Marketing Research.

    Courses

    Visionary leadership, identity & motivation: Become a meaning maker

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder