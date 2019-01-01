Abas holds a PhD in Marketing from Macquarie University, Sydney. His area of expertise is branding and his work has been published in journals such as the Journal of Advertising Research, the Journal of Brand Management, and the Journal of Retailing and Consumer Services. He has introduced a long-term oriented brand performance metric, Brand Health Index (BHI), and Behavioral Brand Evaluation Typology, and also Advertising Spending Diets. Abas is a recipient of the Best Paper Award from the ANZMAC Conference. His major research interests include brand management, brand health, customer equity, marketing accountability, and branding communications. Abas has taught both postgraduate and undergraduate courses such as Brand Management, Applied Marketing Strategy, Global Marketing, and Marketing Research.