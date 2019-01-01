Edward has been researching and teaching the ethics of business, leadership, and work for over 20 years, at a number of universities both in the UK and Australia. He has published over 30 academic journal articles and book chapters, spanning a breadth of topics and issues that range from the ethics of workforce drug testing, to discrimination at work, to research ethics, to the ethics of leadership. His most recent work is the book Neoliberalism, Management and Religion: Reexamining the Spirits of Capitalism (2019) published in the Routledge Studies in Business Ethics series.