Why are organisational misbehaviours such as cynicism, apathy, bullying and disengagement increasingly prevalent in the workplace? This course examines these tensions and how transformational, authentic and inclusive leadership styles offer an alternative to the more autocratic, job-centred and controlling leadership styles of the past. You’ll learn how the digital revolution, along with an increased focus on projects and teamwork, has dramatically altered the perception of leadership in a way that now demands all organisational members take on some form of self-leadership. And you’ll learn how this change is causing tensions between traditional leaders and the contemporary practices vital to maintain agility in today’s ultra-competitive marketplace. This learning will be complemented by structured activities such as video lectures, quizzes, discussion prompts and written assessments.
Critically evaluate the similarities and differences between traditional and contemporary theories of leadership
Examine the complexities and challenges of day-to-day organisational life might require agile shifts between different leadership styles
Analyse how post-industrial forms of participative and self-organising leadership might enable or disable effective cross-functional teamwork
Macquarie University
Macquarie is ranked among the top one per cent of universities in the world, and with a 5-star QS rating, we are recognised for producing graduates who are among the most sought-after professionals in the world. Since our foundation 54 years ago, we have aspired to be a different type of university: one focused on fostering collaboration between students, academics, industry and society.
The Leadership Challenge
Welcome to your first week in the Adapt your leadership style course. This week you will take a look at the material that will be covered in this course, what you can expect to learn, and the questions that you explore. This week presents you with a number of models and tools to help you develop a helicopter view of the challenges of contemporary leadership and become confident in your ability to critically analyze the wide range of ideas and theories you will encounter. This week you will examine the concept of leadership as something possessed by an individual, looking at personality traits, profiles, attitudes and behaviors associated with the practice of leadership.
The Practices of Individual Leadership
Welcome to the second week in the Adapt your Leadership Style course. This week you will deepen your understanding of leadership as a set of behaviours or traits possessed or displayed by an individual. In doing so, you will see how the relatively self-enclosed leadership concepts presented in the first week have increased in sophistication and complexity via notions of leadership styles and decision-making variables. The models examining this range from the academically pure, but perhaps unrealistic in practice, contingency models of leadership, to the highly pragmatic interpretations of leadership action and style found in the politics and power struggles of organisational life.
Leading Teams
Welcome to the third week in the Adapt your Leadership Style course. This week you will leave the ideas of individual leadership traits, behaviors, and styles behind and focus on the theories and practices of team leadership. Building from the baseline skills of communication, coaching and conflict resolution, you will then examine the complex interrelationships in teams through concepts of in-group and out-group behavior, and leader-follower roles and interactions. Finally, you will examine how teamwork itself is becoming complex and varied, with many people charged with leading virtual teams or displaying informal leadership qualities in self-managed teams.
Leading the Organisation
Welcome to the fourth week in the Adapt your Leadership Style course. Having covered individual leadership theories and the demands of leading teams, it is now time for the big league – how to lead an organization. Starting with an examination of the shift from transactional to transformational leadership, this week illustrates why the challenge of leading a contemporary organisation can be so mystifying. Ranging from the way in which leaders must generate emotional responses in their followers through charisma, vision and culture, to the complex challenge of leading diverse groups of people, this week concludes with the concept of authentic leadership – which questions the very validity of all the theories that precede it.
It was really very informative and i have learnt a lot from this course about the leadership quality and i will apply in future for my team as well. I really thankful to my teacher.
Excellent course. A bit too theoretical though. Too many discussion prompts and supplementary readings.
The course was very inspiring and has made me unlearning old theories and given a good viewpoint to look at today's ever changing dynamic world and future possibilities
This was a very interactive and comprehensive course, six week program has refreshed my understanding ,
Become an adaptable leader, ready to face the challenges of the disrupted workplace. This Specialization will equip you with the skills to lead and navigate the ever-changing global environment we now work in. Through four themed courses you will: learn how to motivate staff with meaningful work (Become a Meaning Maker); better enable your organization to deliver on its strategic objectives (Know Your Organisation); harness your team’s diversity and use teamwork to innovate and increase your organization’s output (Know Your People), and strengthen your personal leadership skills (Adapt Your Leadership Style).
