About this Course

40,650 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Leading: Human Resource Management and Leadership Specialization
Beginner Level

Approx. 32 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Critically evaluate the similarities and differences between traditional and contemporary theories of leadership

  • Examine the complexities and challenges of day-to-day organisational life might require agile shifts between different leadership styles

  • Analyse how post-industrial forms of participative and self-organising leadership might enable or disable effective cross-functional teamwork

Skills you will gain

  • Communication
  • Staff Management
  • Leadership Development
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Leading: Human Resource Management and Leadership Specialization
Beginner Level

Approx. 32 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Macquarie University

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Global Master of Business Administration (Global MBA) from Macquarie University. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(2,678 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

The Leadership Challenge

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 44 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

The Practices of Individual Leadership

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 39 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Leading Teams

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Leading the Organisation

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 23 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ADAPT YOUR LEADERSHIP STYLE

View all reviews

About the Leading: Human Resource Management and Leadership Specialization

Leading: Human Resource Management and Leadership

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder