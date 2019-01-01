Richard’s work examines how people handle the complexity and ambiguity of modern organisational life and how original thought emerges in fast-changing, highly uncertain, often toxic environments via resilient coping methods, such as irony and black humour. He has spent over twenty years working in management academia and business as a consultant, manager, coach, speaker, lecturer and researcher. Based in Hong Kong, he helps organisations prepare for post-industrial and digital work by addressing organisational misbehaviours, decision-making in complex environments, people and culture as strategy, psychological safety and collective intelligence.