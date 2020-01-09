SR
Aug 14, 2020
This is very good learning experience during this covid19, I learned more about leadership and style, I will utilize this tools proactively in my current organization for continuous improvement
DL
Dec 1, 2020
This is very good learning experience during this covid19, I learned more about leadership and style, I will utilize this tools proactively in my current organization for continuous improvement
By Mandeep S M•
Jan 9, 2020
Very apt and a relevant course for a working manager providing valuable insights into the daily dynamics of leadership behaviour.
By Hemanshu V•
Dec 22, 2019
Very eloquently presented with clear framework , Reading material was highly coherent to the topic , videos were broadly informative , overall excellent !!!
By Bernard D V•
Oct 7, 2019
A must have for an leadership course. You will have all the information you need in this course, besides the research are really recent. A must have for any manager.
By Lakshmi K•
Sep 30, 2020
Excellent course ! this course should be attended by not only a corporate employee, every educated person should get an opportunity to undergo this kind of training to evolve as a better human beings.
This learning will help me to overcome my weakness in the process of evolving as a leader and many tins can be adapted in personal and professional life .
By SHUMON F•
Aug 2, 2020
This is a very important course that I believe all leaders and managers should learn and practice at workplace. Thank you, Dr Richard Claydon for your great facilitation of the nice course. I enjoyed every topics of the course and subsequent excises. This will help me make the best of my leadership at my profession in future.
By Johan D•
Sep 3, 2020
A very well structured and complete course. In 6 weeks of fairly intense work I felt I received a well prepared online course. The course provides an overview of leadership thinking as it was and where modern leadership is heading. I am glad I decided to take this course from the many that are available online.
By Ada S•
Nov 23, 2020
Very interesting course. The leadership is analyzed from a different perspectives and points of view, which led to listener make it's own opinion. A lot of additional sources, which have been asked not just review but review it critically. Thank You so much! I have learned a lot.
By Rajiv K P•
Sep 27, 2020
Dr Claydon, in his unassuming style, builds, and then breaks, the various moulds of leadership.
And in doing so helps you "adapt" your style.
The selection of external resources is exemplary - recommend to go through each of the videos and articles. Critically.
By AMANDA J•
Oct 31, 2020
The lessons were very informative, easily understood and the presentations were attractive. I would be much grateful to Dr Richard Claydon and all the support staff, for their endless endeavours to make this course a success. Thank you so much.
By CARLOS A B M•
Sep 28, 2020
Everyone should know and do this course, I recommend it, new times, new leaders. Adapt your leadership style.
Todos deberían conocer y hacer este curso, lo recomiendo, nuevos tiempos nuevos líderes. Adapta tu estilo de liderazgo. (ES)
By Rajkumar -•
Sep 13, 2020
Wonderful session provided by instructor.
By Tebogo M•
Feb 21, 2022
I have learnt so much in this course. I am not being judgemental to any leader nowadays because I now understand better every individul Iam working with be it a leader or a supervisee. I understand their leadership styles. Iam in better position to handle every individual.
By Swapan K P•
Dec 25, 2021
The training is extremely helpful to know what kind of leaders we are or around us. The course will help easily identify double standards and immorality among leaders around us. Hope good conscience, morality, and true meaning of life prevail (not just money and power).
By Dhinesh A D•
Aug 29, 2021
Excellent course on improving leadership skills. A great leader should be adaptive and nimble to adapt suitable leadership style according to different situations - is the key takeaway. Material and case studies provided were supportive and useful.
By Dnyaneshwar M•
Aug 25, 2020
This corse to great for me a happy moments or also speak me it's golden opportunity for me give TMTC... it's not happen if i am missing this...but it's gold...i got it ....Thank you very much Dr...(Sir) respectively not name taken..
By Adrian H•
Jan 26, 2021
The course covers a diverse range of leading management theories, giving participants practical strategies for analysing changing business environments and adapting their approach so they can respond effectively.
By Ni K W•
Jun 16, 2020
I do enjoy learning this course. I had also project management course where we learned about human resources and management style. It is good to learn more the theoretical background of leadership management.
By Dinesh L•
Dec 2, 2020
This is very good learning experience during this covid19, I learned more about leadership and style, I will utilize this tools proactively in my current organization for continuous improvement
By S R•
Aug 15, 2020
This is very good learning experience during this covid19, I learned more about leadership and style, I will utilize this tools proactively in my current organization for continuous improvement
By Malik Y A•
Aug 30, 2020
It was really very informative and i have learnt a lot from this course about the leadership quality and i will apply in future for my team as well. I really thankful to my teacher.
By ARFAN A S•
Sep 12, 2019
It is a very comprehensive and interactive course regarding leadership. This course will guide me to evaluate my current leadership style and help to take corrective measure.
By ANIL M•
Jan 8, 2020
The course was very inspiring and has made me unlearning old theories and given a good viewpoint to look at today's ever changing dynamic world and future possibilities
By Lữ T Q C•
Dec 15, 2020
The lesson helps me see the problem more positively. Not only that, for each issue I think I need to change and look at many different perspectives. Very useful lesson!
By Dario M•
Jul 29, 2020
Just awesome! It covers Leadership from very different perspectives and expose different theories. At the end you'll be wishing to go deeper into some of them.
By Harsh S•
Sep 28, 2020
Beautifully structured course which gives tremendous insight into many different facets of leadership. The course material was easily accessible.