Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Entrepreneurship: Growing Your Business Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior experience needed to participate in and benefit from this course.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • The skills and confidence to act on your values

  • A toolkit for voicing and enacting your values and principles

  • Leadership skills in responding to values conflicts

  • The ability to voice your values effectively

Skills you will gain

  • Leadership
  • Business Ethics
  • Ethical Leadership
Instructor

Offered by

University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

What Is Giving Voice to Values? Why and How It Works

3 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 73 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Recognizing and Learning From Your Success and Failures

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 49 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Developing Scripts and Action Plans

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 46 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Addressing Challenges and Opportunities with the GVV Approach

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 53 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ETHICAL LEADERSHIP THROUGH GIVING VOICE TO VALUES

About the Entrepreneurship: Growing Your Business Specialization

Entrepreneurship: Growing Your Business

