JN
Jul 22, 2018
The content in this course matches what you will face in the real world and gives an accurate portrayal to the true dilemma in ethical behavior in organizations. I very much enjoyed this course!
MF
Apr 24, 2022
New insights were gained on values through this course. The discussions were very helpful. Now, I understand more other people and learned how to react on challenging situations.
By Sunil S I•
Jun 5, 2018
This course should be part of academic curriculum, client on-boarding, employee orientation. I learned a lot from this course. I often found myself in situations where I know what is wrong and right but never had right kind of tools or methodology to approach the situation. This course has unlocked those skills and enabled me to take systematic approach in dealing with ethical challenges at workplace.
By Joshua N•
Jul 23, 2018
The content in this course matches what you will face in the real world and gives an accurate portrayal to the true dilemma in ethical behavior in organizations. I very much enjoyed this course!
By ZUHAILY B M N•
Jun 4, 2020
This is a very good course that I could learned alot of thing for me to enhance my leadership skills. Thanks to coursera.
By Shreya D•
Nov 11, 2019
The course material is extremely beneficial and i hope those will help me in my future career.
Although Virginia is such a renouned city and I have also done a course from the University of Virginia, but still I have to tell something about that city.
In Virginia, there's a place called Cumberland there dogs are being tortured. It's their birth giving time but still they are being captivated in a small cage with waste and rust binding those cage walls and they are not being cleaned and they were not given proper food even. For this reason severe infection among dogs is spreading and I personally believe that we have no right to captive those voiceless animals without taking care of them. So its my earnest request to those people who are living in Virginia and also those students and teachers who are studying or teaching in the University of Virginia , to go and give a visit to Cumberland and try to help those dogs out in their maternity time and please feed them plenty of food. Thank you for reading this message. If you have time, plz go have a visit and plz help them out.
Yours sincerely,
Shreya Das
Kolkata, West BengaI, India
By Priyam C•
May 17, 2021
Very good course I came to know more about how to raise my voice in difficult situation and stand to my point of view in difficult situations in our life.
By Kyle P•
May 13, 2018
Loved it. I looked forward to doing the work because it made me think through real challenges I was facing in new and productive ways.
By Ankush C•
Mar 30, 2019
good
By Desmond P W J•
Oct 10, 2020
This is an interesting course that really highlights how even though most people can differentiate right from wrong, finds it difficult to voice out their opinion. In order to overcome this problem, this course teaches a simple but effective technique that can be applied in our every day lives easily. It also teaches us what are some of the common reasons and rationalisations we may encounter, and some of the levers we can leverage on in order to be more effective. Overall, good course and I feel more prepared to voice my values in the future!
By Jeffrey B•
Aug 9, 2020
This was very detailed and informative course. It opened my mind to more information when attempting to share and how to share your ethical values. No matter the background or interest of you or others together. There are some ways of getting the right ethical values in place for success.
By Kristen K C•
May 26, 2021
Helpful framework and model which empowers leaders at all levels to align values to people and the work done in the organization. Identifying common goals, collaborating, asking questions, pre-scripting and rehearsing will help individuals give voice to their values in all walks of life.
By Olivia S•
Nov 27, 2017
I truly feel like this course expanded my capacity to think about ethical conflicts, big and small, that can arise in any workplace. I feel that I now possess the tools necessary to effectively and respectively handle each situation and bring light to my own values in the workplace.
By Deepak D•
Jul 17, 2020
This has been a fantastic course which helps us to move towards action from decision. Mary has explained the concepts in a very lucid manner and there have many aspects to reflect and take aways both professionaly and personally, A big Thank You..
By John K•
Mar 4, 2021
I have learned:-
1) What values are, what they are not and how they differ from ethics and morals.
2) How to recognize and assess values-based conflicts in your workplace.
3) How and when to use various tools to speak up and act on your values.
By Mohsin N•
Jul 1, 2020
I really loved this course as it helped me understand what stops an individual to voice their values in a very detailed manner. The seven Pillars is a very good way of understanding ones biases, and act in order to raise voice and Speak Up.
By Leigh M•
Sep 6, 2019
I learned so much about myself and the importance of values-based leadership training. Most importantly I learned the power of expressing my values in the workplace in a win-win manner that drives results.
By Amit C•
Apr 20, 2020
Interesting and insightful. I have taken away many tools to implement and to practice in work and life.
By Chuck U•
Nov 15, 2019
Outstanding and made me think how to effectively address ethical issues. I am now reading the GVV book
By Grace O•
Oct 25, 2019
Thank you very much. I've always know what to say but now I know how to say it. Thank you very much
By Arnab R•
Jan 14, 2019
Excellent course. Loved the Course. Loved Coursera to help me do this course. Thank you Coursera.
By Kelebogile M•
Feb 12, 2021
I really enjoyed taking this course. I learnt a lot, and what is more interesting is that it is practical things we encounter in our day to day lives and workplaces. I also liked the structure of the course, surveys, the lectures, the quizzes ,and submitting your assignments to be reviewed by peers and also reviewing assignments of three peers in return, I felt like a professor when I was marking an giving feedback of the assignments I reviewed in week 3 and week 4. Thanks for the platform and opportunity again, indeed we are getting informed, empowered, and growing.
By E S•
Aug 17, 2020
This is the wonderful course to take, I really learnt the ways to come forward to Giving Voice to Values. The case studies and interviews in the course are almost similar in our workplace as well. This course taught me to improve my self confidence and also helped me How to approach a problem or any unethical issues and also how to handle the same. Confidence level, Speaking out skills, Team handling and Leadership skills are some of the learning part. Thank you Mary Gentile for this wonderful session.
By Maria d l A C•
Oct 23, 2020
Excellent introduction to the Giving Voice to Values methodology. Practices were targeted and very useful. It is indeed a different and practical way to literally "give voice" to our values through our actions. Thank you Professor Gentile. You have made a significant contribution to the field of Ethics and Leadership. I would enjoy going through an advanced course to further develop my understanding of this approach and ways to make it an embodied practice.
By Arun P M•
Sep 22, 2020
It actively focuses on handling a difficult situation with ease, preparing yourself mentally to giving voice to opinions. It emphasis on people behavior through different types of story telling which makes the participant to understand better. Much needful breakthrough to apply within in our circles and to get values to opinions
By Ashish K S•
Sep 29, 2020
This course has helped me to think in versatile manner about my values and ethics. How can i apply them to different situations. How can i convince others with positive examples and approaches. It will be helpful for me to be impact full and certainly help in growth and personal development.
By Manano A S•
Feb 6, 2021
I'm really proud to be a part of this class. I have learnt a lot Ethical Leadership Through GVV: the introduction, the seven pillars of GVV, to mention but a few. This is life long course I urge every one to have a taste of.