Four ways to grow your business: scale and CVP, innovating, outsourcing and strategic acquisitions
How to use journal entries to record transactions and prepare and use t-accounts to summarize transactions recorded during an accounting period
A toolkit for voicing and enacting your values and principles
How to apply innovation tools from the worlds of design thinking and Lean Startup to your business model design
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will go from implementing financial accounting applications to an action oriented introduction to Giving Voice to Values (GVV) to writing innovative business plans, over the course of this specialization. Specifically, you’ll use journal entries to record transactions and prepare and use t-accounts to summarize transactions recorded during an accounting period, as well as create an explicit view of a company or product strategy in 20 minutes!
No prior experience required.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Financial Accounting Fundamentals
This course, developed at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia and taught by top-ranked faculty, will teach you the tools you'll need to understand the fundamentals of financial accounting. Concise videos, the financial records of a small business, and "your turn" activities guide you through the three most commonly used financial statements: the Balance Sheet, the Income Statement, and the Statement of Cash Flows. Beyond recording transactions, you'll learn how to prepare these financial statements, and read and analyze them to draw basic conclusions about a company's financial health.
Ethical Leadership Through Giving Voice to Values
This course offers an action-oriented introduction to Giving Voice to Values (or GVV), an exciting new approach to values-driven leadership development in the workplace, in business education and in life.
New Models of Business in Society
In this course, developed at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia and taught by top-ranked faculty, we will be discussing the emergence of a new story about business. This new story locates business within a societal framework. Almost every business creates or destroys value for customers, suppliers, employees, communities and society, in addition to shareholders and other financiers. A number of new models of business can be built on this idea such as corporate responsibility, philanthropy, shared value and sustainability. Profits and stakeholder value go together, and this course explains how. The final session explores the idea of how to become a stakeholder entrepreneur and create a business that makes money and makes the world a better place.
Innovating with the Business Model Canvas
Have you ever gotten really excited about reading or writing a business plan? You might have started out excited, but I’m going to bet you didn’t stay that way. Let’s be honest- business plans are boring and mostly ignored.
Mary GentileCreator/Director, Giving Voice To Values and Professor of Practice
R. Edward FreemanUniversity Professor; Elis and Signe Olsson Professor of Business Administration
University of Virginia
A premier institution of higher education, The University of Virginia offers outstanding academics, world-class faculty, and an inspiring, supportive environment. Founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819, the University is guided by his vision of discovery, innovation, and development of the full potential of students from all walks of life. Through these courses, global learners have an opportunity to study with renowned scholars and thought leaders.
