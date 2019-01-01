Mary C. Gentile, PhD, is Creator/Director of Giving Voice to Values, Professor of Practice at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, Senior Advisor at the Aspen Institute Business & Society Program, and consultant on management education and leadership development. Among numerous other awards, Mary was named as one of the 2015 "100 Most Influential in Business Ethics" by Ethisphere, one of the "Top Thought Leaders in Trust: 2015 Lifetime Achievement Award Winners" by Trust Across America-Trust Around the World, January 2015 and just this year was named one of the "Top Minds 2017" in ethics leadership by ComplianceWeek. Giving Voice to Values, a pioneering business curriculum for values-driven leadership, has been featured in publications such as, Financial Times, Harvard Business Review, Stanford Social Innovation Review, McKinsey Quarterly and piloted in over 995 business schools and organizations globally. The award winning book is Giving Voice To Values: How To Speak Your Mind When You Know What's Right, with translations in Chinese, Spanish and forthcoming in Korean. Mary has authored numerous books and articles and partnered with Nomadic.fm in 2014 to launch six online interactive social cohort-based modules around Giving Voice To Values. While at Harvard Business School from 1985-1995, Mary held various positions as a faculty member, case writer and manager of case research and was one of the principal architects of HBS's Leadership, Ethics and Corporate Responsibility curriculum. Among numerous other books, cases and articles, Mary co-authored Can Ethics Be Taught? Perspectives, Challenges, and Approaches at Harvard Business School and was Content Expert for the award-winning interactive CD-ROM, Managing Across Differences (HBS Publishing). Mary earned her Bachelor's degree from The College of William and Mary and her MA and PhD from State University of New York-Buffalo.