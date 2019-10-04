CQ
Apr 26, 2021
I thought this course was excellent. The lectures were clear and short enough to keep engaged. The readings and ted talks etc were so interesting and I just really enjoyed soaking it all up!
Oct 7, 2020
Great course, recommended for managers to understand personalities, relations, perceptions, attitudes, cultural differences in work environment.... the course was informative and useful
By Saikat G•
Oct 4, 2019
A very informative course that provides interesting and knowledgeable insights into the very importance of knowing our people at the workplace, helping create and sustain an effective organisational culture in this ever-changing and challenging world.
By Swati C•
Mar 5, 2019
Really great course, got to learn a lot about the methodology, concepts, reasons behind the concepts and with great examples. loved the course, very informative. Would highly recommend it to all and anyone who is interested in learning more about people, working with team etc.
By Tang N•
Jan 8, 2019
A well-designed, interactive course for future-proof human capital & talent management for companies of various sizes from different industries~
By Ruth I V A•
Dec 20, 2019
An excellent course. Very in-depth, yet easy to understand.
By Dhinesh A D•
Aug 16, 2020
The course provides insights to know the people in the organization better, what motivates as well as detracts them. Two factor theory, Truckman Model and Leading across Cultures - are the great takeaways. Concepts were explained in brief and succinct. Suggested Readings, Case studies were helpful to understand the concepts. Great Course. Highly Suggested.
By AMANDA J•
Oct 31, 2020
The lessons were very informative, easily understood and the presentations were attractive. I would be much grateful to dearest professor Rebecca Mitchell and all support staff, for their endless endeavours to make this course a success. Thank you so much.
By Roberto M•
Aug 16, 2020
This is an excellent course. Definitely MBA level content. Really good delivery by the professor, I would recommend looking into an audio issue with the recordings, there is an echo. Overall, very good!
By Lữ T Q C•
Dec 15, 2020
The lesson has helped me realize that in work conflict makes our emotions negative and these emotions affect the quality of work. The lesson is very helpful to me, it helps me to work more effectively!
By Shivshankar•
Aug 1, 2020
I liked this course so much.I enjoyed the whole course with Professor Rebecca Mitchell.She explained the concepts very clearly and I could understand all the concepts.It was a great learning experience
By Anil E•
Jul 15, 2020
very nice exposure to human psyches and why people behave the way they behave. It helps to understand what drives people and what can go against their motivation.Very useful contents.
By 艳舞贾•
Mar 28, 2020
Thanks for this great course, I have a better understanding of different conflicts and how to handle them accordingly. And this course is really helpful for being a better leader through know your people, they are not a robot, this strikes me and gives me a lot of thoughts. And our professor is a good example of a good leader, she has great personal charisma. Thank you!
By Claire Q•
Apr 27, 2021
By Bernard D V•
Oct 7, 2019
A must have for an organisational behavior course. You will have all the information you need in this course, one of the best I studied in this domain. A must have for any manager.
By Neha S•
Jun 26, 2020
I would highly recommend this course for people interested in understanding human behavior at an organisational level . It was very informative and traveled at an interesting pace
By Панов С•
Nov 16, 2020
It was a pleasure to know more about organizational behavior. I appreciate short but informative lectures and comprehensive additional material to explore on all topics.
By Marie-Ange K•
May 9, 2020
I enjoyed the course and would like to recommend some other colleagues to learn this. It is very instructive specially for supervisors and leaders in the organisations.
By Allen J S•
Jul 7, 2020
It's been a turning point after doing this course. This course is awesome. It gave me a clear, authentic and credible idea on the subject. Just loved everything :)
By Icar C•
Dec 20, 2018
I learned a lot from this course and I will surely be able to apply these to my daily work. Thank you to the professors and staff of Macquarie University!
By Garima B•
Sep 20, 2020
Although very introductory in nature, a lovely resource. I am grateful to the team involved in the course. It is well curated and instructed.
By NHVSA S•
May 4, 2020
Very much enlightenment on many unknown area of topics like expatriate skill development, power distance, cultural shock etc.etc.. thankyou
By Bamidele O I•
Sep 10, 2020
Very deep,incisive and presented with clarity. Recommended to all students who want to learn the ropes of Organisational Behavior
By 30 - M D H•
Dec 16, 2020
This course absolutely help me more understand about how to manage people, and how to deal with conflict at work. Thanks a lot !
By Nandhini D•
Apr 25, 2020
This is Very nice coure I have learned many skills and knowledge ..this course is very important to me and to get jobs
By Hema R•
Dec 29, 2019
Amazing content and varied interesting topics. Enjoyed learning the topics and extensive reading material
By Muthugama R I D m•
May 24, 2020
Thnk u for the course .