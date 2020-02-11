CA
Oct 5, 2020
Awesome cause here, that makes understanding how people behave and to motivate them. It has changed my way of thinking and for me to judge less as to why people do what they do. I recommend this all.
CS
Feb 10, 2020
An excellent foundational course on managing people. I particularly appreciated the academic theory serving as the backbone of the course. Professor Raes was also especially good. Highly recommended!
By Clark S•
Feb 11, 2020
By Pallavi T•
Nov 1, 2016
Course has sufficient theory and examples to explain the fundamental & implementations in practical world. It would certainly help personnel to deal certainly in better and effective manner. hanks
By Eva R•
Sep 21, 2019
Great facilitator. Content is clear and effective. Very useful guide focused on key areas in management that can be quite complex but the course makes it easier to understand, analyze and apply.
By Lahiri V J•
Dec 28, 2016
I would recommend this course for anyone transitioning from a technical field to a management side. It encompasses the core qualities of a manager and leader and it is really helpful through the professor to learn the key concepts about motivation, team work, leadership and culture which are driving forces of an organization.
By Javier•
Nov 8, 2016
Mucha teoria, poco práctico.
By GLADSON V C•
Apr 10, 2020
I would recommend this course for anyone transitioning from a technical field to a management side. It encompasses the core qualities of a manager and leader and it is really helpful through the professor to learn the key concepts about motivation, teamwork, leadership and culture which are driving forces of an organization.
By Deleted A•
Jun 1, 2017
In this course, I learned something about organizational culture, it is how people, together, would have harmonious relationship in the work environment. I see that Rijk Zwaan is a muli-diverse culture. There are different nationalities who worked in the company but they are working together and treat each other equality towards the working goal the company's vision.
By Mario J R M•
Apr 11, 2018
God bless you
the course Organizational Behavior : How to Manage People, was good, excellent, congratulations
central issues : Administrative procedures
Motivations at work that generate Human behavior
Congratulations
By Muna H•
Jul 6, 2017
I liked very much the Course which I learned many the the leadership and people management. Many thanks to the facilitator.
By Mekdelawit H W•
Jul 8, 2019
the course was very good and helped me to understand the different theories on leadership and organizational behavior
By Bettina P•
Dec 14, 2018
Good overview, but nothing really new and a rather boring and too theoretical presentation. I had the impression that the professor has not much practical experiences in companies. She hardly ever uses real-life examples.
By Clement A A•
Oct 6, 2020
By Joao A V F•
Jul 1, 2018
Weak course, not a lot of relevant topics, feels a lot like it is here only to have some kind of content related to HR.
By Madhuri B R•
May 17, 2020
I learned a great deal about what drives human behavior at work. Now, I am better able to relate why people behave the way they behave in light of different Motivational, Leadership & Cultural Theories that learned in this course. I am happy to have taken this course and I highly recommend it to people who want to gain valuable insights into why people behave in a certain way in an organizational setup.
By Akash R•
May 21, 2020
A comprehensive and well taught course about managing people.I took this course since it was in my college curriculum and had difficulty in understanding the subject matter that was taught in our college. But after listening to the instructor of this course I was able to totally absorb the contents she taught and was successful in relating to it in real life.
By KRISHNA C S•
Aug 5, 2020
This is an excellent course on Organization Behavior. Prof Raes explained the concepts of theories and tools on motivation, leadership, team work and culture in a very simple and understandable way and the final assignment helped review the concepts. Also, I really like the readouts before watching the videos as that helped organizing my thoughts.
By George N•
Jan 28, 2018
Very useful course with valuable resource. Worth to study for both, beginners and experienced leaders. The course has very well balanced individual and team perspective considerations. Thanks a lot to organizers.
By said h a•
Aug 31, 2018
This course is beyond the management of people, it develops your understanding of the world. It even contains the seeds of clash of civilization inside a company. A well explained course.
By Shubham P•
Apr 21, 2020
Very nicely defined & the teachers are very good. would be more beneficial if some real organizational examples are also mentioned.
By anurag s•
Nov 27, 2017
The professor has taught every single concept beautifully. Excellent course content and highly commendable way of delivering the content. Absolutely great. Thanks a lot to Ms. Raes
By Oriana R•
Jan 8, 2020
Enjoyed this course, I had taken an OB course before. It was a great way to recap some of the theories that may have traveled to the back of my mind.
Great refresher, thanks.
By Deepakshi S•
May 3, 2020
Gave me insights which without this course I would have never known. A lot of valuable knowledge is what I derived over here. My skills at work have enhanced beautifully.
By SHANKAR J B•
May 30, 2020
This course was excellent. I had a wonderful experience with it. Professor Raes did a fantastic job to give perfect amount of theory and practical knowledge.
By Olaniyi A J•
Mar 19, 2019
Can't wait to get the best of this course here on coursera.
I believe this course is going a long way to helping me become my best professional self.
By Ramil A D•
Mar 5, 2018
