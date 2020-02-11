Chevron Left
Peter Drucker, a pioneer in the field of management, once said that people have a perverse tendency to behave like human beings. Of course, we are not machines, and certainly not programmable. But through the study of organizational behavior, we can gain insights into what makes people tick within a work context. Increasing your understanding of your own behavior and that of your colleagues, teams and leaders, is an important first step to bringing positive change to how you and your organization work. The objective of this course is therefore to provide insight into four key areas: • Motivation. In this course segment we will understand the concept of motivation and review various perspectives that will help you understand how we can motivate others. • Leadership. In this part of the course, we will analyze the concept of leadership and consider various perspectives and approaches to help shed light on leadership emergence and effectiveness. • Teamwork. Here we look at team functioning and effectiveness. Using the widely used input – process – output model of team effectiveness, we consider such topics as team diversity, team processes, and team outcomes. • Culture. Finally, we'll move to the level of the organization and consider the concept of organizational culture, also touching upon the concept of national culture. We look at the various ways in which culture is expressed, and discuss the implications of culture for people within organizations and cross-cultural collaborations....

CA

Oct 5, 2020

Awesome cause here, that makes understanding how people behave and to motivate them. It has changed my way of thinking and for me to judge less as to why people do what they do. I recommend this all.

CS

Feb 10, 2020

An excellent foundational course on managing people. I particularly appreciated the academic theory serving as the backbone of the course. Professor Raes was also especially good. Highly recommended!

By Clark S

Feb 11, 2020

An excellent foundational course on managing people. I particularly appreciated the academic theory serving as the backbone of the course. Professor Raes was also especially good. Highly recommended!

By Pallavi T

Nov 1, 2016

Course has sufficient theory and examples to explain the fundamental & implementations in practical world. It would certainly help personnel to deal certainly in better and effective manner. hanks

By Eva R

Sep 21, 2019

Great facilitator. Content is clear and effective. Very useful guide focused on key areas in management that can be quite complex but the course makes it easier to understand, analyze and apply.

By Lahiri V J

Dec 28, 2016

I would recommend this course for anyone transitioning from a technical field to a management side. It encompasses the core qualities of a manager and leader and it is really helpful through the professor to learn the key concepts about motivation, team work, leadership and culture which are driving forces of an organization.

By Javier

Nov 8, 2016

Mucha teoria, poco práctico.

By GLADSON V C

Apr 10, 2020

An excellent foundational course on managing people. I particularly appreciated the academic theory serving as the backbone of the course. Professor Raes was also especially good. Highly recommended!

I would recommend this course for anyone transitioning from a technical field to a management side. It encompasses the core qualities of a manager and leader and it is really helpful through the professor to learn the key concepts about motivation, teamwork, leadership and culture which are driving forces of an organization.

By Deleted A

Jun 1, 2017

In this course, I learned something about organizational culture, it is how people, together, would have harmonious relationship in the work environment. I see that Rijk Zwaan is a muli-diverse culture. There are different nationalities who worked in the company but they are working together and treat each other equality towards the working goal the company's vision.

By Mario J R M

Apr 11, 2018

God bless you

the course Organizational Behavior : How to Manage People, was good, excellent, congratulations

central issues : Administrative procedures

Motivations at work that generate Human behavior

Congratulations

By Muna H

Jul 6, 2017

I liked very much the Course which I learned many the the leadership and people management. Many thanks to the facilitator.

By Mekdelawit H W

Jul 8, 2019

the course was very good and helped me to understand the different theories on leadership and organizational behavior

By Bettina P

Dec 14, 2018

Good overview, but nothing really new and a rather boring and too theoretical presentation. I had the impression that the professor has not much practical experiences in companies. She hardly ever uses real-life examples.

By Clement A A

Oct 6, 2020

Awesome cause here, that makes understanding how people behave and to motivate them. It has changed my way of thinking and for me to judge less as to why people do what they do. I recommend this all.

By Joao A V F

Jul 1, 2018

Weak course, not a lot of relevant topics, feels a lot like it is here only to have some kind of content related to HR.

By Madhuri B R

May 17, 2020

I learned a great deal about what drives human behavior at work. Now, I am better able to relate why people behave the way they behave in light of different Motivational, Leadership & Cultural Theories that learned in this course. I am happy to have taken this course and I highly recommend it to people who want to gain valuable insights into why people behave in a certain way in an organizational setup.

By Akash R

May 21, 2020

A comprehensive and well taught course about managing people.I took this course since it was in my college curriculum and had difficulty in understanding the subject matter that was taught in our college. But after listening to the instructor of this course I was able to totally absorb the contents she taught and was successful in relating to it in real life.

By KRISHNA C S

Aug 5, 2020

This is an excellent course on Organization Behavior. Prof Raes explained the concepts of theories and tools on motivation, leadership, team work and culture in a very simple and understandable way and the final assignment helped review the concepts. Also, I really like the readouts before watching the videos as that helped organizing my thoughts.

By George N

Jan 28, 2018

Very useful course with valuable resource. Worth to study for both, beginners and experienced leaders. The course has very well balanced individual and team perspective considerations. Thanks a lot to organizers.

By said h a

Aug 31, 2018

This course is beyond the management of people, it develops your understanding of the world. It even contains the seeds of clash of civilization inside a company. A well explained course.

By Shubham P

Apr 21, 2020

Very nicely defined & the teachers are very good. would be more beneficial if some real organizational examples are also mentioned.

By anurag s

Nov 27, 2017

The professor has taught every single concept beautifully. Excellent course content and highly commendable way of delivering the content. Absolutely great. Thanks a lot to Ms. Raes

By Oriana R

Jan 8, 2020

Enjoyed this course, I had taken an OB course before. It was a great way to recap some of the theories that may have traveled to the back of my mind.

Great refresher, thanks.

By Deepakshi S

May 3, 2020

Gave me insights which without this course I would have never known. A lot of valuable knowledge is what I derived over here. My skills at work have enhanced beautifully.

By SHANKAR J B

May 30, 2020

This course was excellent. I had a wonderful experience with it. Professor Raes did a fantastic job to give perfect amount of theory and practical knowledge.

By Olaniyi A J

Mar 19, 2019

Can't wait to get the best of this course here on coursera.

I believe this course is going a long way to helping me become my best professional self.

By Ramil A D

Mar 5, 2018

I like how the professor explains things. Also, she's not boring to look at and listen to. Her voice is alive that makes me more attentive whil

