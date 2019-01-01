Anneloes Raes obtained a Ph.D. in Organizational Behavior at Maastricht University and a M.Sc. in Psychology at the Radboud University Nijmegen in the Netherlands. Prof. Raes' research and teaching expertise includes top management teams, successful interactions between top and middle managers, self-management, leadership, and teamwork. Prior to joining IESE, Anneloes worked as an assistant professor at the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland. She has also held visiting scholarships at UCLA's Anderson School of Management as well as Harvard University. Her research has been published in academic journals such as the Academy of Management Review, Small Group Research, and Human Relations. Prof. Raes is recipient of the "pioneering research award" from the Organizational Development and Change Division of the Academy of Management and Healthways and is currently a member of the editorial board of Small Group Research. In 2011 she published the book Top Management Teams: How to Be Effective Inside and Outside the Boardroom (Business Expert Press), in which she makes academic knowledge about top management teams more accessible and appealing for business professionals.