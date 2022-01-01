Profile

James Otteson

James R. Otteson, John T. Ryan Jr. Professor of Business Ethics, Mendoza College of Business

    James R. Otteson is John T. Ryan Jr. Professor of Business Ethics and Rex and Alice E. Martin Faculty Director of the Notre Dame Deloitte Center for Ethical Leadership in the Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame. He received his BA from the University of Notre Dame and his PhD in philosophy from the University of Chicago. He specializes in business ethics, political economy, the history of economic thought, and eighteenth-century moral philosophy. His books include Adam Smith’s Marketplace of Life (Cambridge, 2002), Actual Ethics (Cambridge, 2006), Adam Smith (Bloomsbury, 2013), The End of Socialism (Cambridge, 2014), The Essential Adam Smith (Fraser Institute, 2018), Honorable Business (Oxford, 2019), and The Essential David Hume (Fraser Institute, 2021). His most recent book is Seven Deadly Economic Sins (Cambridge, 2021). His next book is The Ethics of Wealth Redistribution (with Steven McMullen; Routledge, forthcoming in 2022).

    Why Business? What is the Role of Business in a Just and Humane Society

