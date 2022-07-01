The course examines the common perceptions of business (both positive and negative) and the role of business in a market economy by first introducing the main elements of a market economy, and then presenting opposing points of view of this economic model.The course encourages reflection upon the possibility that business can be honorable and play a role in a just and humane society.
There is no particular recommended background. No prior knowledge is expected.
Identify the main elements of a market economy Explain how a market economy is supposed to work
Evaluate the strongest arguments for supporting a market economy Evaluate the objections to the role of business in a market economy
Reflect on the role of business in a just and humane society Create a personal vision statement for an honorable professional life
The University of Notre Dame
Notre Dame is a leading American research university that offers undergraduate, professional, and graduate students a chance to pursue their academic endeavors in a unique scholarly community. Enriched by Catholic intellectual and cultural traditions, it is a place that throughout its history has sought to bring knowledge into service of justice.
Justice in a Commercial Society?
Many people are suspicious of business. Should they be? Can business be honorable? Is business required to “give back” to society?
Value – Broken Windows and Prices
Can everything be priced in a market? Where do prices come from, and what do they do? In this second week of the course, you will examine what prices do, learn about what they are for, and consider whether or not markets can price everything.
Objections to Markets
What are the most important worries about or objections to market economies? Can markets be moral? In week 3, you will consider the social responsibilities of business. You will also consider criticisms of markets and arguments for government intervention in the economy.
Why Business?
Can one be fully moral and at the same time engage in business in a market economy? Can one express one’s moral values and live a virtuous life in business? In Week 4, you will come full circle to address the essential question of the course: Why business? This week, you’ll reflect on the role of business in a just and humane society. You will also consider the role of business from your own perspective, and you will have a chance to examine (question) your own moral obligations as a person engaged in or with business.
About the Ethical Leadership Specialization
Welcome to the Specialization in Ethical Leadership! Over the course of a few months, we aim to help you understand how to “Grow the Good in Business” through leadership centered in personal integrity, conviction, and values. Corporate culture is often criticized for valuing short-term gains over long-term growth and concern for others. At Notre Dame, our approach integrates ethical, social, and environmental issues into traditional business courses. Our aim is to equip you with cross-functional intelligence, a balanced worldview, and a proper sense of moral purpose that can prepare you to contribute, cooperate, compete, and lead ethically in today’s rapidly changing business environment.
