About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 6 in the
Ethical Leadership Specialization
Beginner Level

There is no particular recommended background. No prior knowledge is expected.

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify the main elements of a market economy Explain how a market economy is supposed to work

  • Evaluate the strongest arguments for supporting a market economy Evaluate the objections to the role of business in a market economy

  • Reflect on the role of business in a just and humane society Create a personal vision statement for an honorable professional life

Instructor

Offered by

The University of Notre Dame

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Justice in a Commercial Society?

7 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 58 min), 21 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Value – Broken Windows and Prices

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 48 min), 17 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Objections to Markets

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 44 min), 16 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Why Business?

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 50 min), 17 readings, 6 quizzes

About the Ethical Leadership Specialization

Ethical Leadership

