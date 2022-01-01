Learner Reviews & Feedback for Why Business? What is the Role of Business in a Just and Humane Society by The University of Notre Dame
About the Course
The course examines the common perceptions of business (both positive and negative) and the role of business in a market economy by first introducing the main elements of a market economy, and then presenting opposing points of view of this economic model.The course encourages reflection upon the possibility that business can be honorable and play a role in a just and humane society....