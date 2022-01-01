Chevron Left
Back to Why Business? What is the Role of Business in a Just and Humane Society

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Why Business? What is the Role of Business in a Just and Humane Society by The University of Notre Dame

About the Course

The course examines the common perceptions of business (both positive and negative) and the role of business in a market economy by first introducing the main elements of a market economy, and then presenting opposing points of view of this economic model.The course encourages reflection upon the possibility that business can be honorable and play a role in a just and humane society....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder