Joe Holt is the James E. and Audrey Jack Teaching Professor of Business Ethics in the Management and Operations Department in the Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame. Joe received his B.A. from Boston College and spent 12 years as a Jesuit completing graduate studies in Philosophy (Fordham University), Theology (Weston School of Theology), and Biblical Theology (Gregorian University in Rome). He also taught Philosophy with a specialization in Business Ethics at Canisius College, Boston College, and Loyola University Chicago’s Rome Center. After leaving the Jesuits, Joe reflected on faith, values and ethics in the workplace from the perspective of one in the business trenches; he spent a brief stint as a stockbroker and then graduated from Harvard Law School and worked for more than 5 years as a corporate attorney in major Chicago law firms (while teaching Business Ethics and Spirituality of Work on an adjunct basis in Loyola University Chicago’s MBA program). For two years prior to joining Notre Dame full-time, Joe was a Senior Lecturer in Law and Director of the Clinic on Entrepreneurship at The University of Chicago Law School (the Clinic provides free legal assistance to inner-city, low-income entrepreneurs seeking financial self-sufficiency). At the law school, Joe taught Entrepreneurship and the Law, Negotiation and Mediation, and a seminar designed and offered for the first time by Joe on The Ethical Dimensions of Lawyering. He currently teaches Foundations of Ethical Business Conduct in the Notre Dame MBA and MSM programs, Ethics in the Nonprofit Organization in the MNA program, and Ethics in Finance in the MSF program. He also teaches Ethics in the Emerging Markets, Rising Together: Gender Equity in Business, Sustainable Business: Strategies & Solutions, Negotiations, and Spirituality of Leadership in the Workplace in the Notre Dame MBA program and Negotiations in the MNA program. Joe also designs and offers executive programs and consults in the areas of ethics, leadership, spirituality, and negotiations. Joe regularly writes op-ed pieces for CNBC, The Hill, CNN, Chicago Tribune, Fortune, and other media outlets on ethics, leadership and negotiation and has been interviewed on CNBC’s Nightly Business Report on ethics in business. He has been retained by the SEC as a business ethics expert witness for a trial involving fraud and is a contributing writer at Forbes covering all matters ethical, social and environmental. He has won Teacher of the Year awards in both the MBA and MSM programs. He won the MBA Teacher of the Year Award in 2013, a 2018 Media Legend award at Notre Dame, and the MSM Teacher of the Year Award in 2019.