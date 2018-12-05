Media Ethics and Governance
About this course: This course explores some of the basic theories, models and concepts in the field of media ethics. We will introduce influential ethical theories and perspectives, explore changing societal demands and expectations of media creation and media use, and we will elaborate on existing ethical norms for media professionals. After following this course, you will be able to reflect on ethical dilemmas and develop a well-substantiated argumentation for ethical decision making in a variety of media-related contexts. Upon completion of this course, students should: • have knowledge of the history and development of perspectives on media ethics; • have knowledge of the dominant theoretical approaches and concepts; • be able to use this knowledge to develop a well-substantiated argumentation