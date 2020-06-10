D
Jul 4, 2021
The world of media is an exciting one. Social media is a relatively new instrumentarian power (still). This course helps you to identify ethical dilemmas and how to solve them.
AK
Sep 4, 2020
This course provides excellent information about media ethics in various contexts. It is a good study if you are a professional or a student in the field of communication!
By Faisal B K V•
Jun 10, 2020
This course helped me a lot. I could learn the history of Media Commissions. I learned about the ethical dilemmas of journalists and possible solutions. Thanks a lot.
By Ahmed R•
Nov 25, 2017
I highly recommend this course for anyone who is interested in Media and ethical problems related to media and how different parties communicate with each other as they raise multiple ethical problems need to be answered. It's very beneficial and useful course to gain a great amount of knowledge even if it just an introductory course but it helped me a lot.
Warmest Regards to the team and UvA
By Bernadette T E T•
Mar 16, 2020
Great course! The topics are well-explained and the course is structured in a way that is easy to understand and follow. :)
By Alizna G•
Dec 6, 2018
Excellent course for those who want to pursue Media and Communication in near future as a career.
By Jose A•
Jun 19, 2020
Amazing class. A definite must for any communication student.
By Grace Y•
Oct 27, 2017
The course gave a nice introduction to media ethics.
By Adrija C•
Apr 5, 2018
Very good in introducing ethical concepts
By Ashraf o•
Feb 12, 2018
great course
By fujinyi•
Feb 16, 2018
It is intense course. have lots of quiz and a little bit confusing when first listen and read.
Dutch English is not very clear but the course content is great. It helps me gain lots of perspectives and insight to understand our behaviors to make ethical judgment. Love the final assignment, it is difficult but helps refresh a lot of knowledge in class! Thank you!
By Lidiia M•
Mar 29, 2021
I really liked the course, it was quite informative, and difficult things were explained in simple words. Thank you to the lecturers, the University and all those who joined the creation of this course!
By Aylin K•
Sep 5, 2020
By Ruchira H•
Jun 21, 2020
This course was one of the best courses I have taken so far. It helped me to understand a lot of concepts about media ethics and governance.
By Soma J•
May 23, 2020
Thanks for teaching unknown facts about media ethics and governance
By Laura C•
Feb 4, 2020
Very well-structured course with excellent learning material.
By Sergio A C A•
Jul 12, 2019
Excellent!
By Tinotenda C•
Jun 14, 2019
A good introductory course
By Nikko D M•
Feb 15, 2021
I'M VERY SATISFIED WITH THIS COURSE ! I'VE ALREADY APPLIED FOR A FINANCIAL AID SUPPORT FOR INTRODUCTION TO COMMUNICATION SCIENCE IN ORDER FOR ME TO GET DEEPER ON OTHER CONCEPTS! THANK YOU SO MUCH TO THE LECTURERS OF THIS COURSE, GOD BLESS YOU ALL!
By MAUSAM M•
Jun 26, 2020
This course was very good and lots of information was discussed on media ethics and governance
By Quanchai K•
Apr 12, 2021
It is an amazing course that can combine communication science with ethical perspectives.
By Tania M•
Jun 13, 2020
Excellent course! The classes are very well structured and explained. I learned a lot.
By Harry D•
May 25, 2020
Really good course, especially for the media journalism and ethics behind reporting.
By VARALAKSHMI P V T C•
May 24, 2020
I got a very good knowledge about media ethics and governance
thanking you for help
By kavya_nikhita•
May 27, 2020
I recommend it surely and the way they teach is really nice and understandable...
By Sofia M•
Apr 28, 2022
Hello everyone, I love this course which helps me with its European point of view regarding ethics media and governance. There is a movie excatly for understanding - Citizen Kane. "The protagonist of Citizen Kane is said to have been based on real-life magnate William Randolph Hearst" - he prohibited all his news papers to tell about the movie.
Sofia
By Martins O O•
Mar 9, 2022
The course was concise, explicit and understandable. The lecturers were also quite knowlegeable about their teachings. I feel I have expanded my knowledge based on how to ensure I apply a fair accessment to media relations .