Chevron Left
Back to Media ethics & governance

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Media ethics & governance by University of Amsterdam

4.8
stars
421 ratings
116 reviews

About the Course

Media Ethics and Governance About this course: This course explores some of the basic theories, models and concepts in the field of media ethics. We will introduce influential ethical theories and perspectives, explore changing societal demands and expectations of media creation and media use, and we will elaborate on existing ethical norms for media professionals. After following this course, you will be able to reflect on ethical dilemmas and develop a well-substantiated argumentation for ethical decision making in a variety of media-related contexts. Upon completion of this course, students should: • have knowledge of the history and development of perspectives on media ethics; • have knowledge of the dominant theoretical approaches and concepts; • be able to use this knowledge to develop a well-substantiated argumentation...

Top reviews

D

Jul 4, 2021

The world of media is an exciting one. Social media is a relatively new instrumentarian power (still). This course helps you to identify ethical dilemmas and how to solve them.

AK

Sep 4, 2020

This course provides excellent information about media ethics in various contexts. It is a good study if you are a professional or a student in the field of communication!

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 118 Reviews for Media ethics & governance

By Faisal B K V

Jun 10, 2020

This course helped me a lot. I could learn the history of Media Commissions. I learned about the ethical dilemmas of journalists and possible solutions. Thanks a lot.

By Ahmed R

Nov 25, 2017

I highly recommend this course for anyone who is interested in Media and ethical problems related to media and how different parties communicate with each other as they raise multiple ethical problems need to be answered. It's very beneficial and useful course to gain a great amount of knowledge even if it just an introductory course but it helped me a lot.

Warmest Regards to the team and UvA

By Bernadette T E T

Mar 16, 2020

Great course! The topics are well-explained and the course is structured in a way that is easy to understand and follow. :)

By Alizna G

Dec 6, 2018

Excellent course for those who want to pursue Media and Communication in near future as a career.

By Jose A

Jun 19, 2020

Amazing class. A definite must for any communication student.

By Grace Y

Oct 27, 2017

The course gave a nice introduction to media ethics.

By Adrija C

Apr 5, 2018

Very good in introducing ethical concepts

By Ashraf o

Feb 12, 2018

great course

By fujinyi

Feb 16, 2018

It is intense course. have lots of quiz and a little bit confusing when first listen and read.

Dutch English is not very clear but the course content is great. It helps me gain lots of perspectives and insight to understand our behaviors to make ethical judgment. Love the final assignment, it is difficult but helps refresh a lot of knowledge in class! Thank you!

By Lidiia M

Mar 29, 2021

I really liked the course, it was quite informative, and difficult things were explained in simple words. Thank you to the lecturers, the University and all those who joined the creation of this course!

By Aylin K

Sep 5, 2020

This course provides excellent information about media ethics in various contexts. It is a good study if you are a professional or a student in the field of communication!

By Ruchira H

Jun 21, 2020

This course was one of the best courses I have taken so far. It helped me to understand a lot of concepts about media ethics and governance.

By Soma J

May 23, 2020

Thanks for teaching unknown facts about media ethics and governance

By Laura C

Feb 4, 2020

Very well-structured course with excellent learning material.

By Sergio A C A

Jul 12, 2019

Excellent!

By Tinotenda C

Jun 14, 2019

A good introductory course

By Nikko D M

Feb 15, 2021

I'M VERY SATISFIED WITH THIS COURSE ! I'VE ALREADY APPLIED FOR A FINANCIAL AID SUPPORT FOR INTRODUCTION TO COMMUNICATION SCIENCE IN ORDER FOR ME TO GET DEEPER ON OTHER CONCEPTS! THANK YOU SO MUCH TO THE LECTURERS OF THIS COURSE, GOD BLESS YOU ALL!

By MAUSAM M

Jun 26, 2020

This course was very good and lots of information was discussed on media ethics and governance

By Quanchai K

Apr 12, 2021

It is an amazing course that can combine communication science with ethical perspectives.

By Tania M

Jun 13, 2020

Excellent course! The classes are very well structured and explained. I learned a lot.

By Harry D

May 25, 2020

Really good course, especially for the media journalism and ethics behind reporting.

By VARALAKSHMI P V T C

May 24, 2020

I got a very good knowledge about media ethics and governance

thanking you for help

By kavya_nikhita

May 27, 2020

I recommend it surely and the way they teach is really nice and understandable...

By Sofia M

Apr 28, 2022

Hello everyone, I love this course which helps me with its European point of view regarding ethics media and governance. There is a movie excatly for understanding - Citizen Kane. "The protagonist of Citizen Kane is said to have been based on real-life magnate William Randolph Hearst" - he prohibited all his news papers to tell about the movie.

Sofia

By Martins O O

Mar 9, 2022

The course was concise, explicit and understandable. The lecturers were also quite knowlegeable about their teachings. I feel I have expanded my knowledge based on how to ensure I apply a fair accessment to media relations .

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder