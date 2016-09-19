About this Course

5,221 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

The University of Sydney

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Social Media Concepts

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 65 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Collaborative Practices of Social Media Users

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 50 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Participatory Culture and Media Organisations

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 58 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Social Media Data Analytics

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 32 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ETHICAL SOCIAL MEDIA

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder