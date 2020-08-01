SM
Sep 2, 2020
This course is an advanced level course on COVID-19. I love this course so much. From this course we know about the use of programmed apps for contact tracing. It is very helpful for job aspirants.
DK
Aug 9, 2020
Excellent albeit difficult ( at least for me). The instructors and material provided is just great. Everybody who wants to support their community should do the course and get the qualification.
By Chris O•
Aug 1, 2020
the quiz in module 3 needed more training videos as the current videos did not cover this as it should. it was difficult to figure out what to put in first, since all the videos had all information needed. I truly did not think I would pass this last quiz. It was hours and hours writing things down, inputting on spreadsheet. I think the last videos need to be adjusted to show how to put very little information in, as we knew we were missing information at first. Thank you
By Jean M•
Aug 24, 2020
Overall an excellent course, hence the 5 stars, but the following issue belies it's profitability.
I sent this request 7 days ago and has received no response. Hello Help Center Team, I am sending you this email as I don't have a 😕 on my Coursera course page and I am thereby unable to flag this issue to the instructors. COURSE NAME: Measuring and Maximizing Impact of COVID-19 Contact Tracing by John Hopkins University. ISSUE: I am unable to successfully complete the following: Quiz: ConTESSA: Interactive Tool to Estimate Impact of Contact Tracing. REASON/S: Learners are required to use the Contessa application worksheet to acquire the correct answers for Questions 1, 2, 3 of the five questions in this quiz. But, the Coursera QUIZ required answers do not correspond to the answers derived from the Contessa application worksheet. TEST: I inputted data presented in the instructor's Interactive Tool to Estimate Contact Tracing Video via Coursera into the Contessa application worksheet and received different outcomes. It seem there are bugs or update issues preventing Coursera learning environment outcomes from duplicating in the provided Contessa application workseet. Resultantly, my answers derived in the Contessa application workseet will never match those expected in this Coursera QUIZ.
GOAL: This issue needs to be corrected for future learners. I successfully completed the Quiz today after finding a work around in the Discussion section. Why do we need to change the death total (S2.1) from the 200 in the Quiz scenario given to 100? Incidentally 100 is the death total given in the YAML worksheet to be used to answer question 5.
By Mike I•
Aug 4, 2020
THIS COURSE SUCKED and just go through the message board I'M not the only one! The questions are constructed poorly. Community can mean EVERYBODY or just "community contacts" not household contacts! QUIZ 3 was MONKEY DIRT. EACH QUESTION SHOULD BE A STEP BY STEP after the person inputs the numbers into Contessa!
By Frank D•
Aug 7, 2020
Too Many issues with end use of the APP ConTESSA. and if you look at Posts in forum many students expressed similar issues. A revised approach to this course should be considered. I feel students would benefit from videos that review and include practice exercises, which allow student to input data with a checklist to insure correct data is input. Way too much time to complete Quizzes, particularly noting issues with use of APP. Not sure I would take a course like this ever again.
By Bryan F•
Aug 2, 2020
It's hard because it requires some calculations to pass. I did not want to down load the App, ConTessa, Nothing personal, I just don't download anyone's Apps on my coputer, even Johns Hopkins, I did the calculations with my own calculator, by hand, on a spreadsheet. You have to stay with it ~ but you can get the correct answers working it out without the App. It's not a 3 hour course as advertised. Closer to 7 or 8 doing it the long way. The very first module is an excellent recap of the presentation and epidemiology of COVID-19. Thank you
By amber m•
Aug 5, 2020
very tough to take quizzes with out being able to use the conTESSA metrics along side the quiz. maybe in future classes have the app up on the quiz to plug i the information. over all the instructors were great!
By Ms.Anupriya G M•
Aug 14, 2020
FIND ANSWER IS TOO DIFFICULT .KINDLY HELP TO FIND THE ANSWER
By George E•
Jun 23, 2021
Great course but the way you set up the quizzes had much to be desired. The feedback screens after them should have presented a list with the correct inputs so people could check them against what was entered into Contessa.
By Mary G•
Aug 29, 2020
This was a challenging, but interesting, course about how COVID-19 is charted and measured. It gave me an insight into the statistics that we hear and how they are determined.
By Walter A F•
Jul 29, 2020
Excellent course put together by the John Hopkins team. Thank you for all the great information needed to learn about subject.
By Stephen C•
Aug 2, 2020
Started out well but the instructions accompanying Parts 2 and 3 involving inputs and interpretation of the Decision Support Tool were inadequate and confusing - I mostly got there by trial and error rather than understanding
By Deleted A•
Aug 7, 2020
Horrible and impossible to pass.
By Jonathan C J•
Jul 29, 2020
Tough but thorough!
By JOSIANN M•
Jul 30, 2020
Course was great! Test was difficult in Module 2.
By Elizabeth M•
Aug 5, 2020
The language and guidance in the 2nd test was hazy, at best.
By Samuel E•
Aug 2, 2020
This one is buggy. I cant open both the question info from test and Contessa Tool at same time without them morphing into each other.
Also, when I enter the answers from the Dashboard ConTessa says they are ALL wrong. Every other question is 100$ right throughout, and the non-contessa questions are all right too,
Something is not right.
By Aishwarya M•
Aug 1, 2020
Too difficult to understand
By Dr. W K•
Aug 10, 2020
Excellent albeit difficult ( at least for me). The instructors and material provided is just great. Everybody who wants to support their community should do the course and get the qualification.
By Prabhu D S•
Aug 30, 2020
The course was very informative. ConTESSA is a useful app that would make contact tracing effective. I am looking forward to using it in the future, if given the chance,
By Arunima P•
Jul 29, 2020
Very good
By REYNAN S B•
Sep 18, 2020
Thank you very much for the wonderful ideas on how to stop or solve the spread of COVID 19 to the community and from infecting people around. Thanks a lot, ma'am and sir
By Michael L•
Aug 3, 2020
This is a technical and valuable course, where I need to revisit, refresh, and hone my skills pertaining to this in-depth Contact Tracing online course.
By Phyllis B•
Aug 3, 2020
The drop down menu for the course I am taking, "Measuring and Maximizing Input of COVID-19 Contact Tracing" only has one option - RATE. I want to unenroll from this course. It is very interesting, but I don't have access to local data to use the interactive tools. Please unenroll for me. My email address is chatul@comcast.com. Thank you for your help.
Phyllis Baker
By Craig M•
Jan 21, 2021
Well laid out, clear, but a lot harder than then first course. I struggled with the ConTESSA assessments. Maybe if an additional section with simpler walk through guidance should be considered.
By John K•
Aug 3, 2020
On the final quiz, answers for question 2 and 3 can be tricky as the graph shows 50% on the slope with two different numbers. Otherwise a great course.