Kyra is a PhD student in infectious disease epidemiology and biostatistics. Her interests include modeling fine-scale spatial and temporal dynamics of disease transmission, as well as assessing the effectiveness of intervention strategies through both theoretical and field-based research. Kyra has collaborated closely with many public health authorities, including the US CDC, WHO, and MSF, on the implementation and analysis of clinical trials in low-resource settings and during outbreak responses. She is a member of the Infectious Disease Dynamics group.