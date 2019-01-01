Learner Reviews & Feedback for Evaluating Public Health Programs at Scale by Johns Hopkins University
About the Course
This course provides an introduction to evaluating public health programs at scale. This course focuses on evaluating public health programs and policies in low- and middle-income countries, however, core skills of designing and carrying out an evaluation are applicable to any public health programs and policies. The course will equip you with skills to:
1. Critique an evaluation of an international health program, identifying its strengths and possible weaknesses and how they could be addressed.
2. Develop a technically-sound evaluation plan for a reproductive, maternal, newborn, child health (RMNCAH) and nutrition program being implemented at scale in a low- or middle-income country, including evaluation design, key indicators, measurement methods, analysis, and communication of results.
3. Guide program managers and donors through a process of agreeing on priority evaluation activities included in an evaluation plan for a specific RMNCAH and nutrition program.
4. Make informed decisions about whether they want to pursue further learning and/or a professional role as an evaluator of large-scale programs.
The development of this course was supported by a grant from Government Affairs Canada (GAC) for the Real Accountability, Data Analysis for Results (RADAR) project....