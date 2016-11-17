VB
Jan 16, 2016
An excellent course that covers the fundamental concepts for survey design and administration. The content was well structured and presentations and study material was rich and comprehensive.
TA
Nov 16, 2016
So much material! The presentations are engaging and well-paced. The presenters showed an appropriate level of candor about the behavior of both respondents and interviewers.
By Timothy C A•
Nov 17, 2016
By Fariza A T•
Mar 24, 2016
Interesting course! Thank you for the instructors. I will definitely try some other courses by these authors and University of Michigan.
By Thomas R•
Nov 10, 2016
I am in the process of applying for a PhD that will entail developing a questionnaire de novo, and this brief course has been immeasurably helpful in identifying components of questionnaire design that require careful consideration. It is only a taster, and there is certainly a lot more to read up on around the topic, but it has provided a sound basis to grow on. I would highly recommend it for anyone who is new to survey methodology, or is even slightly interested in knowing how the design of surveys can influence results.
By Renato P L•
Mar 13, 2017
The course is useful. Help everybody who want to design a questionnaire. The course content an overview about methodological issues, measurement errors as a consequence of skip some considerations in design the questions or the mode chosen. The project of the course, which you have to draft a questionnaire speed up the learning process. In general, the course delivery what it is promise.
By Andrew R O•
Dec 7, 2015
I thoroughly enjoyed this course. It was a narrowly-defined topic (Questionnaire Design) that was well-explored; this makes the course feel like you are actually learning something and does not feel overwhelming in the slightest. You feel you are actually learning a skill rather than a subject. Further, the professors were clear in their teaching methods.
By Autumn P•
Nov 26, 2015
This course was very engaging.The reading materials took time to complete, but were essential to fully grasp the video lectures. I have already been able to apply some of these teachings to an unrelated field! Very enjoyable and rewarding. Thank you!
By Denise R•
Apr 15, 2019
It all makes sense when dealing with data collection in view of questions that an institution or individual may have. It's the starting point for most research efforts and I am delighted for this chance to learn more.
By Vinay B•
Jan 17, 2016
By TRAN N P•
Sep 8, 2017
I wasn't a student's social major, I took this course in need of making a questionnaire for my researching. It is useful and easy to access the main key of a survey. Thank you
By Tennyson T•
Jun 22, 2017
Really great course with very talented instructors. I knew nothing about the material before starting the course, but learned so much.
By Virgil H•
Nov 23, 2020
Very technical but easy to follow, and great evidence offered to give the rationale for the guidance on best practices.
By howardavery•
Jan 9, 2016
Very good course! I learned much more than what I expected! It is also great help for my psychology course and project.
By Asim A•
Jan 28, 2017
very knowledgeable course it opened the door to my further study thanks a lot our professors for your hard work .
By Zena P•
May 15, 2018
Great course! The opportunity to learn from a prestigious program in survey design and development is a plus!
By Ioannis S•
Feb 14, 2021
I did learn a lot of theoretical and practical skills for creating my own questionnaire, thank you very much.
By Cortney S•
Jan 9, 2017
Easy to understand, and lots of practical considerations and instructions for designing your surveys.
By lankoti d•
Jan 7, 2021
In-depth knowledge on components say interviewer, respondent and questionnaire and its relation.
By Peter H•
Oct 23, 2020
questionnaire design is more attractive than you think, and so many skills and techniques.
By Toni W•
Mar 28, 2017
This course was exceptional helpful for my thesis research preparation and completion. :)
By Siyad A E•
Aug 30, 2018
A very nice Course in the Social Surveys, very talented Professors in the Survey Field!
By Silvio C C M•
Apr 26, 2019
Este curso me genero habilidades importantes para el desempeño de mi trabajo
By Jenny F•
Mar 31, 2016
Very well structured course, with thoughtful and sensible quiz reviews.
By EIKNOOR K•
Oct 18, 2021
Excellent content; excellent professors; everything was comprehensive
By 华彤延•
Jan 11, 2016
a really charming teaching staff , a highly applicable metholodgy
By Luiz F C L•
Jan 23, 2017
Clear, practical videos accompanied by quality reading material.