Data Collection: Online, Telephone and Face-to-face by University of Michigan

4.6
stars
304 ratings
60 reviews

About the Course

This course presents research conducted to increase our understanding of how data collection decisions affect survey errors. This is not a “how–to-do-it” course on data collection, but instead reviews the literature on survey design decisions and data quality in order to sensitize learners to how alternative survey designs might impact the data obtained from those surveys. The course reviews a range of survey data collection methods that are both interview-based (face-to-face and telephone) and self-administered (paper questionnaires that are mailed and those that are implemented online, i.e. as web surveys). Mixed mode designs are also covered as well as several hybrid modes for collecting sensitive information e.g., self-administering the sensitive questions in what is otherwise a face-to-face interview. The course also covers newer methods such as mobile web and SMS (text message) interviews, and examines alternative data sources such as social media. It concentrates on the impact these techniques have on the quality of survey data, including error from measurement, nonresponse, and coverage, and assesses the tradeoffs between these error sources when researchers choose a mode or survey design....

Top reviews

J

May 26, 2019

-\n\nthe difference between mobile survey and web survey\n\ndifference between online and face to face interviews\n\ndifference between telephone interviews and computer interviws

SK

Jul 19, 2016

There is one word for this Course "Amazing". No matter if you are a undergrad student or a seasoned researcher, you'll feel that you have learned a lot from this course.

Reviews for Data Collection: Online, Telephone and Face-to-face

By Edema O

Jun 30, 2017

Enjoyed the course. I think it would be great if we could get the correct answers to questions we get wrong, even if it's an option.

By Patrick C

Jul 28, 2020

This course was excellent. In terms of content, I think the quality of the lectures really rivalled in-person instruction -- the professor is clearly incredibly well-versed in the subject matter, and listening to him really brought back the feeling of sitting in a lecture hall and just being fascinated by what was being presented. Great, relevant readings as well. Overall, a fantastic course for anyone looking to gain an understanding of the different ways surveys can be conducted.

By Abdirahman O

Mar 18, 2017

I enjoyed learning this course from day one till I finish. The lecturer is awesome and the supplementary materials are well-prepared and extremely informative. Plentiful scientific literature on survey methodology are available to deepen you understanding on this topic. I particularly admire Fred Conrad, his expertise in Survey Methodology is unmatched. I wish I had him and this course when I was learning Statistics in college.

By Mohammad M

Jul 30, 2016

One of the richest course I've ever taken. The quizzes even help me to have a better understanding about the content of the course. Highly recommend to master and phd students particularly in social science.

By Saif U K

Jul 20, 2016

There is one word for this Course "Amazing". No matter if you are a undergrad student or a seasoned researcher, you'll feel that you have learned a lot from this course.

By JOSHUA E

May 27, 2019

-

the difference between mobile survey and web survey

difference between online and face to face interviews

difference between telephone interviews and computer interviws

By Aritra H

Jun 11, 2020

Super informative and content driven. Opened up a new world of information and knowledge regarding survey data collection. Never knew that so much research and analysis goes behind the science of data collection and recording. The touch of behavioral psychology was an added bonus. Kudos to Prof. Conrad and Prof. Kreuter!

By Rahul R

Dec 30, 2017

One of the best course I have ever taken online 🙌🙌. Dr. Fred Conrad's teaching style and lecture delivery is awesome 👏👏. The content of this course2 is more than awesome. A huge thanks to Dr. Conrad and coursera team for their effort and making learning so much fun 👍👍👏👏.

By Sid

Aug 17, 2020

The best course in the specialization by far!!! It is clear that the professor cares about the topic and has put in a lot of effort to develop this course. This clearly shows through in the course. Others can take a lesson from Conrad in care and professionalism.

By Saima K

Jul 4, 2020

SIR Dr. Frederick Conrad is an excellent teacher. He has full grip on the topic. The material and the lectures are excellent

Kind Regards

Saima Khuhro

SP18-MSMG-0011

MOHAMMAD ALI JINNAH UNIVERSITY

KARACHI, PAKISTAN

By ellen w

Mar 28, 2019

Very good summary of the advantages and disadvantages of different approaches to survey data collection, including some useful context about hybrid approaches.

By Jorge d l V G

Aug 14, 2016

Very nice course, with lots of insights about survey data collection and the issues related with getting right data for right inferences.

By Mustapha M N

Aug 15, 2018

This course thought me exactly what i was expecting, the course lecturer is amazing and know exactly who make his student understand.

By Katarzyna C

Jan 19, 2017

This is an excellent and a very interesting course. I have found slides extremely helpful and the subject is well explaine

By Ranit R

Apr 13, 2020

It's very lengthy but complete knowledge about different types of interview methods. Thanks a lot!

By George S

Jun 21, 2016

Great ! Extremely intuitive ! A lot of state-of the art literature and bibliography. Excellent !

By Anders C

Jun 22, 2016

Excellent overview of survey modes. The interviews and use of research was especially helpful!

By Deyanira L

Jul 9, 2017

This is an excellent course. I am very satisfied with all the material.

By Nazakat A

Aug 31, 2017

The course is very informative and relevant to my professional work.

By 段磊

Nov 28, 2016

great class and useful information. However, it feels very boring.

By Bashayr M A

Nov 28, 2020

interesting topic to know about how to manipulate data

By Kannan R

Nov 7, 2018

Very well thought of and extremly well designed course

By Udeme A

Jan 25, 2021

Informative, evidence-based, relevant, and practical.

By Sunil k

Sep 28, 2020

Good topic and excellent speech for all legend

By Resma M

Aug 17, 2020

Thank for the course thats quite useful

