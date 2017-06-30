J
May 26, 2019
-\n\nthe difference between mobile survey and web survey\n\ndifference between online and face to face interviews\n\ndifference between telephone interviews and computer interviws
SK
Jul 19, 2016
There is one word for this Course "Amazing". No matter if you are a undergrad student or a seasoned researcher, you'll feel that you have learned a lot from this course.
By Edema O•
Jun 30, 2017
Enjoyed the course. I think it would be great if we could get the correct answers to questions we get wrong, even if it's an option.
By Patrick C•
Jul 28, 2020
This course was excellent. In terms of content, I think the quality of the lectures really rivalled in-person instruction -- the professor is clearly incredibly well-versed in the subject matter, and listening to him really brought back the feeling of sitting in a lecture hall and just being fascinated by what was being presented. Great, relevant readings as well. Overall, a fantastic course for anyone looking to gain an understanding of the different ways surveys can be conducted.
By Abdirahman O•
Mar 18, 2017
I enjoyed learning this course from day one till I finish. The lecturer is awesome and the supplementary materials are well-prepared and extremely informative. Plentiful scientific literature on survey methodology are available to deepen you understanding on this topic. I particularly admire Fred Conrad, his expertise in Survey Methodology is unmatched. I wish I had him and this course when I was learning Statistics in college.
By Mohammad M•
Jul 30, 2016
One of the richest course I've ever taken. The quizzes even help me to have a better understanding about the content of the course. Highly recommend to master and phd students particularly in social science.
By Saif U K•
Jul 20, 2016
By JOSHUA E•
May 27, 2019
By Aritra H•
Jun 11, 2020
Super informative and content driven. Opened up a new world of information and knowledge regarding survey data collection. Never knew that so much research and analysis goes behind the science of data collection and recording. The touch of behavioral psychology was an added bonus. Kudos to Prof. Conrad and Prof. Kreuter!
By Rahul R•
Dec 30, 2017
One of the best course I have ever taken online 🙌🙌. Dr. Fred Conrad's teaching style and lecture delivery is awesome 👏👏. The content of this course2 is more than awesome. A huge thanks to Dr. Conrad and coursera team for their effort and making learning so much fun 👍👍👏👏.
By Sid•
Aug 17, 2020
The best course in the specialization by far!!! It is clear that the professor cares about the topic and has put in a lot of effort to develop this course. This clearly shows through in the course. Others can take a lesson from Conrad in care and professionalism.
By Saima K•
Jul 4, 2020
SIR Dr. Frederick Conrad is an excellent teacher. He has full grip on the topic. The material and the lectures are excellent
By ellen w•
Mar 28, 2019
Very good summary of the advantages and disadvantages of different approaches to survey data collection, including some useful context about hybrid approaches.
By Jorge d l V G•
Aug 14, 2016
Very nice course, with lots of insights about survey data collection and the issues related with getting right data for right inferences.
By Mustapha M N•
Aug 15, 2018
This course thought me exactly what i was expecting, the course lecturer is amazing and know exactly who make his student understand.
By Katarzyna C•
Jan 19, 2017
This is an excellent and a very interesting course. I have found slides extremely helpful and the subject is well explaine
By Ranit R•
Apr 13, 2020
It's very lengthy but complete knowledge about different types of interview methods. Thanks a lot!
By George S•
Jun 21, 2016
Great ! Extremely intuitive ! A lot of state-of the art literature and bibliography. Excellent !
By Anders C•
Jun 22, 2016
Excellent overview of survey modes. The interviews and use of research was especially helpful!
By Deyanira L•
Jul 9, 2017
This is an excellent course. I am very satisfied with all the material.
By Nazakat A•
Aug 31, 2017
The course is very informative and relevant to my professional work.
By 段磊•
Nov 28, 2016
great class and useful information. However, it feels very boring.
By Bashayr M A•
Nov 28, 2020
interesting topic to know about how to manipulate data
By Kannan R•
Nov 7, 2018
Very well thought of and extremly well designed course
By Udeme A•
Jan 25, 2021
Informative, evidence-based, relevant, and practical.
By Sunil k•
Sep 28, 2020
Good topic and excellent speech for all legend
By Resma M•
Aug 17, 2020
Thank for the course thats quite useful