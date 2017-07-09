Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Combining and Analyzing Complex Data by University of Maryland, College Park

4.2
stars
54 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

In this course you will learn how to use survey weights to estimate descriptive statistics, like means and totals, and more complicated quantities like model parameters for linear and logistic regressions. Software capabilities will be covered with R® receiving particular emphasis. The course will also cover the basics of record linkage and statistical matching—both of which are becoming more important as ways of combining data from different sources. Combining of datasets raises ethical issues which the course reviews. Informed consent may have to be obtained from persons to allow their data to be linked. You will learn about differences in the legal requirements in different countries....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 8 of 8 Reviews for Combining and Analyzing Complex Data

By José A R N

Jul 9, 2017

My name is Jose Antonio. I am looking for a new Data Scientist career (https://www.linkedin.com/in/joseantonio11)

I did this course to get new knowledge about Big Data and better understand the technology and your practical applications.

The course was excellent and the classes well taught by teachers.

Congratulations to Coursera team and Instructors.

Regards.

Jose Antonio.

By Roberto D C B

May 19, 2020

116/5000

The course was useful and informative to me.

Teachers made complex topics clear and understandable.

By Adam P

Mar 7, 2018

I liked the practical examples

By Jorge d l V G

Jun 12, 2017

I found very difficult to understand the way professsor Valliant explains concepts. Also I think that the quizzes are not necesarily correlated with the presentation or talks. This is challenging, and usually is good, but there are no enough guides or Reading material to conpensate the lack of clarity and the extra concepts needed to know. What saves this course was the participation of Profess

By Daniele C

Apr 10, 2021

The good part of the course is the one dealt with by Frauke Kreuter.

By Ana A

Feb 12, 2021

Great course! Thanks, Professsor Valliant and Professor Frauke Kreuter.

By Enrique A M

Nov 21, 2020

Mil gracias maestro Richard, Mil gracias Coursera.

By Thomas A K

Sep 4, 2017

Easy to understand

