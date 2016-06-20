By now you have definitely heard about data science and big data. In this one-week class, we will provide a crash course in what these terms mean and how they play a role in successful organizations. This class is for anyone who wants to learn what all the data science action is about, including those who will eventually need to manage data scientists. The goal is to get you up to speed as quickly as possible on data science without all the fluff. We've designed this course to be as convenient as possible without sacrificing any of the essentials.
This course is part of the Executive Data Science Specialization
Describe Data Science’s role in various contexts
Understand how Statistics and Machine Learning affect Data Science
Use the key terms used by data scientist
Predict whether a Data Science project will be successful
- Data Science
- Data Analysis
- Machine Learning
- Project
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
A Crash Course in Data Science
This one-module course constitutes the first "week" of the Executive Data Science Specialization. This is an intensive introduction to what you need to know about data science itself. You'll learn important terminology and how successful organizations use data science.
T h\n\ne\n\nc\n\no\n\nu\n\ns\n\ne\n\nh\n\ne\n\nl\n\np\n\ne\n\nd\n\nm\n\ne\n\nt\n\no\n\nu\n\nn\n\nd\n\ne\n\nr\n\ns\n\nt\n\na\n\nnd.what data science good introduction to the subject
This course is good starter for anyone wanting to understand data science projects, be it if you are trying to pursue a career in data science or trying to understand overall picture.
Well it got the objective right which is only a crash course in data science for beginners, but I think the team could make a more engaging and practical videos with more of real life cases
fairly general concepts of data science, but may be quite helpful l for people totally new to the field of data (e.g. not having any idea), or as material to review the big picture of data science
About the Executive Data Science Specialization
Assemble the right team, ask the right questions, and avoid the mistakes that derail data science projects.
