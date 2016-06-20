About this Course

Course 1 of 5 in the
Executive Data Science Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe Data Science’s role in various contexts

  • Understand how Statistics and Machine Learning affect Data Science

  • Use the key terms used by data scientist

  • Predict whether a Data Science project will be successful

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Data Analysis
  • Machine Learning
  • Project
Course 1 of 5 in the
Executive Data Science Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

A Crash Course in Data Science

11 videos (Total 78 min), 8 readings, 9 quizzes

About the Executive Data Science Specialization

Executive Data Science

