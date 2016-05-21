Data science is a team sport. As a data science executive it is your job to recruit, organize, and manage the team to success. In this one-week course, we will cover how you can find the right people to fill out your data science team, how to organize them to give them the best chance to feel empowered and successful, and how to manage your team as it grows.
This course is part of the Executive Data Science Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Describe the various roles that make up a Data Science team
Manage a Data Science team onboarding
Know relevant questions for interviewing data scientists
Understand how to encourage and empower Data Science teams
Skills you will gain
- Team Building
- Data Science
- Management
- Team Management
Offered by
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Building a Data Science Team
Welcome to Building a Data Science Team! This course is one module, intended to be taken in one week. the course works best if you follow along with the material in the order it is presented. Each lecture consists of videos and reading materials and every lecture has a 5 question quiz. You need to get 4 out of 5 or better on the quiz to pass. Overall the quizzes are worth 17% of your grade each, with the exception of the last quiz, which is worth 15%. I'm excited to have you in the class and look forward to your contributions to the learning community. Click Discussions to see forums where you can discuss the course material with fellow students taking the class. Be sure to introduce yourself to everyone in the Meet and Greet forum.If you have questions about course content, please post them in the forums to get help from others in the course community. For technical problems with the Coursera platform, visit the Learner Help Center.Good luck as you get started, and I hope you enjoy the course! -Jeff
Reviews
- 5 stars62.37%
- 4 stars28.29%
- 3 stars6.84%
- 2 stars1.61%
- 1 star0.86%
HIGHLIGHTS
TOP REVIEWS FROM BUILDING A DATA SCIENCE TEAM
Well thought and constructed instructional materials. Easy to understand and more practical. I actually struggled with the quizzes unlike the First Course in this executive program.
1 start less because of the ever-confusing quiz questions. Hit and trials make you go mad, and insance when you figure out the correct answer that you couldn't have imagined.
Good but should come after the Managing Data Analysis for understanding better what the people you hire are actually going to do. Preventing the "Dilbertification" of the data science manager.
Well Taught Course , loved the lecturer present the information,for you who want to improved your management skill in data science this course can provide the introduction ,REST ? read a book
About the Executive Data Science Specialization
Assemble the right team, ask the right questions, and avoid the mistakes that derail data science projects.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.