About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Advanced Statistics for Data Science Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Statistics
  • Linear Regression
  • R Programming
  • Linear Algebra
English

Instructor

Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Background

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 28 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

One and two parameter regression

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 29 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Linear regression

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 23 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

General least squares

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 39 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Advanced Statistics for Data Science Specialization

Advanced Statistics for Data Science

