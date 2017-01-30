About this Course

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction and expected values

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 38 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

The multivariate normal distribution

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 31 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Distributional results

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 60 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Residuals

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 32 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

About the Advanced Statistics for Data Science Specialization

Advanced Statistics for Data Science

