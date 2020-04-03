SM
Apr 2, 2020
This is a great course from Johns Hopkins University . By taking this course, I improved my Data Management, Statistical Programming, and Statistics skills.
PP
Oct 12, 2019
It is a very good course for any statistics to learn and have a sweet tastes of math and its behind functionality on data.
By Sehresh M•
Apr 3, 2020
By Mark L•
Jan 31, 2017
Good course on applied linear statistical modeling.
By Christian J H•
Dec 12, 2020
I love the deep dive into understanding the math, particularly the vector and matrix algebra, going on underneath the hood. However, I would've loved further examples that kept bringing things back around to how these things can be used in real world scenarios (i.e., biological and other scientific studies). There's a fine line between proofs providing valuable insight vs. proofs being purely academic, and this course may've flirted a bit too much with the latter to be as useful as it could've been.
By Đạt N•
Oct 12, 2019
By Pawel P•
Apr 18, 2019
Very informative and interesting.
By Sergio G•
Jul 23, 2017
Very good... Thanks
By wajdi a•
Jun 6, 2020
thanks u all
By SAYANTAN D•
Jul 27, 2020
Enjoyable
By RAMAKRISHNA R•
Jun 30, 2020
Very good
By Sandeep J•
Aug 7, 2020
This course is very powerfull for statistical linear
By Ian K•
Aug 22, 2020
A very challenging and deeply insightful course.
By Ben R•
May 8, 2022
Lectures are too esoteric without enough application. There are a couple references to follow-on courses that would hopefully have some "so what" material... But no sign of this so far, and it's been 5 years.
By Mostofa K•
Jul 29, 2020
good