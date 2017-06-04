This class presents the fundamental probability and statistical concepts used in elementary data analysis. It will be taught at an introductory level for students with junior or senior college-level mathematical training including a working knowledge of calculus. A small amount of linear algebra and programming are useful for the class, but not required.
- Statistics
- Confidence Interval
- Statistical Hypothesis Testing
- Biostatistics
Johns Hopkins University
Introduction, Probability, Expectations, and Random Vectors
You are about to undergo an intense and demanding immersion into the world of mathematical biostatistics. Over the next few weeks, you will learn about probability, expectations, conditional probabilities, distributions, confidence intervals, bootstrapping, binomial proportions, and much more. Module 1 covers experiments, probability, variables, mass functions, density functions, cumulative distribution functions, expectations, variations, and vectors.
Conditional Probability, Bayes' Rule, Likelihood, Distributions, and Asymptotics
This module covers Conditional Probability, Bayes' Rule, Likelihood, Distributions, and Asymptotics. These are the most fundamental core concepts in mathematical biostatistics and statistics. After this module you should be able to recognize and be functional in these key concepts.
Confidence Intervals, Bootstrapping, and Plotting
This module covers Confidence Intervals, Bootstrapping, and Plotting. These are core concepts in mathematical biostatistics and statistics. After this module you should be able to recognize and be functional in these key concepts.
Binomial Proportions and Logs
This module covers Binomial Proportions and Logs. These are core concepts in mathematical biostatistics and statistics. After this module you should be able to recognize and be functional in these key concepts.
I think this a good course for practicing concepts, but the quizzes are not quite appropriate for a beginner's course.
The course interpreted many concepts in an interesting ways and solve many confusions I used to have. Great course!
Great course, though a little difficult in parts, particularly the first week. Worth working through though for a better understanding of probability and statistics.
I knew a lot about probability before starting this course, but I didn't know much of anything about frequentist statistics. This course helped me understand some tricky concepts.
Fundamental concepts in probability, statistics and linear models are primary building blocks for data science work. Learners aspiring to become biostatisticians and data scientists will benefit from the foundational knowledge being offered in this specialization. It will enable the learner to understand the behind-the-scenes mechanism of key modeling tools in data science, like least squares and linear regression.
