Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Advanced Statistics for Data Science Specialization
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Statistics
  • Confidence Interval
  • Statistical Hypothesis Testing
  • Biostatistics
Course 1 of 4 in the
Advanced Statistics for Data Science Specialization
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up94%(2,649 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction, Probability, Expectations, and Random Vectors

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 179 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Conditional Probability, Bayes' Rule, Likelihood, Distributions, and Asymptotics

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 157 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Confidence Intervals, Bootstrapping, and Plotting

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 121 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Binomial Proportions and Logs

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 71 min)

About the Advanced Statistics for Data Science Specialization

Advanced Statistics for Data Science

