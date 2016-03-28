About this Course

3,580 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Data Analysis and Interpretation Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Logistic Regression
  • Data Analysis
  • Python Programming
  • Regression Analysis
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Data Analysis and Interpretation Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Wesleyan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up92%(1,084 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Regression

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Basics of Linear Regression

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 53 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Multiple Regression

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 68 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Logistic Regression

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 38 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM REGRESSION MODELING IN PRACTICE

View all reviews

About the Data Analysis and Interpretation Specialization

Data Analysis and Interpretation

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder