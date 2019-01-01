Lisa Dierker is a Professor of Psychology at Wesleyan University with training in chronic disease epidemiology. With expertise in the application of innovative statistical methods, she has spent her career developing collaborative relationships with leading experts across multiple disciplines (e.g. public health, statistics, medicine, engineering, pharmacology and neuroscience). She has also shown an extremely strong commitment to teaching undergraduate courses in the areas of statistics and research methods, and with funding from the National Science Foundation, has spent the last three years developing an original project-based curriculum specifically aimed at increasing the number of students exposed to applied statistics.