Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Data Analysis and Interpretation Specialization
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Chi-Squared (Chi-2) Distribution
  • Data Analysis
  • Statistical Hypothesis Testing
  • Analysis Of Variance (ANOVA)
Instructors

Offered by

Wesleyan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Hypothesis Testing and ANOVA

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 79 min), 11 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Chi Square Test of Independence

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 48 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Pearson Correlation

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 18 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Exploring Statistical Interactions

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 51 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

About the Data Analysis and Interpretation Specialization

