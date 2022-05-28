全球卫生导论回顾了全球范围内公共卫生发展的各个历史时期令人关注及其影响重大的事件，介绍公共卫生、国际卫生和全球卫生等相关概念和背景，阐述全球疾病负担、健康决定因素、主要健康问题及其应对策略，剖析目前全球关注的影响健康的主要卫生问题，从群体的层面的因素分析到个体层面的行为指导，分析社会发展、卫生系统、公共政策和全球合作对人群健康状况的决定作用。
About this Course
Fudan University
Founded in 1905, Fudan University is one of China’s leading research universities playing a vital role in the cultural, social and economic development of the country. It is growing into a globally influential university that attracts 35,000 students from across China and 150 countries around the world. The university offers a unique educational experience focused on broad-based, multidisciplinary learning as well as depth of study.
全球卫生导论宣传视频
全球卫生概述
全球卫生是以公共卫生的理论为基础，利用不同学科的知识与技术理解与改善全球人口的健康的科学。
卫生系统与筹资
本模块重点的介绍了卫生系统以及卫生系统框架及其应用，阐述了实现卫生系统目标最为重要的政策工具—卫生筹资、卫生筹资方式及其特点。
全球疾病负担
通过本模块的学习，希望学习者：
