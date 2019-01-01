Profile

陈文

教授

    陈文，教授，博士生导师，现为复旦大学公共卫生学院院长，复旦大学医院管理研究所副所长。兼任中国卫生经济学会医疗保险专业委员会副主任委员，中国医疗保险研究会常务理事，中国社会保障学会医疗保障专业委员会常务委员，上海市卫生经济学会常务理事，上海市医疗保险协会常务理事，上海市预防医学会常务理事和公共卫生管理专业委员会主任委员，上海市医学会医疗卫生事业管理专科分会副主任委员兼秘书，《中国卫生资源》杂志副主编。上海曙光学者(2006)，教育部新世纪优秀人才(2008)。

    全球卫生导论

