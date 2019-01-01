Profile

赵根明

教授

    赵根明，流行病学教授，博士生导师。主要从事流感等传染病的流行病学和突发公共卫生事件应急机制的研究工作，获中华医学科技进步三等奖和上海市科技进步三等奖。受原卫生部委托，主持起草《中国突发急性传染病防控战略》；担任世行贷款/英国赠款“中国农村卫生改革与发展项目”公共卫生领域专家组组长。现任公共卫生学院流行病学教研室主任、兼任中华预防医学会流行病学专委会常委。2014年起，主持重点实验室工作。

    全球卫生导论

