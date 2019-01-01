Profile

何纳

教授

    Bio

    何纳，流行病学教授、博士生导师，主要从事艾滋病流行病学研究，获上海高校优秀青年教师、上海优秀医学学科带头人等奖励，指导研究生获上海市优秀博士学位论文、浙江省科技进步三等奖和浙江省医药科技进步二等奖。现任复旦大学公共卫生学院党委书记，兼任国务院学位委员会学科评议组成员、中华医学会公共卫生分会常委、国家卫计委疾病预防控制与爱国卫生专家委员会委员、上海预防医学会流行病学专委会主委、Emory大学公共卫生学院兼职教授。

    Courses

    全球卫生导论

