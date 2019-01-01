Profile

姜庆五

教授

    流行病学教授，博士生导师，复旦大学特聘教授。在血吸虫病、SARS等传染病流行病学和流行病学方法等方面做了大量开拓性的研究工作，发表论文300余篇，主编教材、专著6部。现任中国健康促进与教育协会第五届理事会会长、国家卫计委疾病预防控制专家委员会成员、澳门特区政府卫生局顾问、欧亚国际科学院院士、中华预防医学会流行病学专委会副主任委员，全面负责实验室工作。

    全球卫生导论

