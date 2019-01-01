Profile

傅华

教授

    Bio

    主要从事健康城市、慢性病自我管理研究。担任复旦大学公共卫生学院预防医学与健康教育教研室主任，复旦大学健康传播研究所所长，中国高校精品课程“非预防医学专业《预防医学》” 负责人，上海市教学名师，复旦大学优秀研究生导师。 主编《预防医学》第四版、第五版、第六版（人民卫生出版社出版，同时为十五、十一五、十二五国家级规划教材）。

    Courses

    全球卫生导论

