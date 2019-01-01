Profile

丁永明

主治医生

    Bio

    丁永明，主治医师，复旦大学公共卫生学院预防医学教研室，主要从事临床专业预防医学实习带教、社区健康教育以及慢性病自我管理等工作，主编《如何进行健康自我管理》以及《老年慢性病自我管理》、《糖尿病自我管理》、《高血压自我管理》、《健康自我管理活动指南》等书。

    Courses

    全球卫生导论

